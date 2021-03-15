Here's What Indiana AD Scott Dolson Said After Archie Miller Firing

Indiana fired Archie Miller on Monday, and athletic director Scott Dolson met with the media to talk about why it had to happen, how it all went down, and his vision for the future of Hoosiers basketball.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson met with the media on Monday afternoon and discussed what went into the firing of Hoosiers basketball coach Archie Miller earlier in the day.

Dolson said it was a difficult decision because he had a lot of respect for Miller and said they worked well together, even telling his wife often how much he enjoyed how their working relationship.

He's ready to get to work right away to find Indiana's next coach, and said two prominent boosters helped cover the cost of Miller's buyout and the funding to hire a new coach.

He spoke for 26 minutes and answered more than a dozen questions. Here are the highlights, and the complete video interview is below:

'It's been a tough day... I'm confident in my decision but that doesn't make it any easier.'

"We have elite facilities, elite fan support and elite tradition. I think there is an opportunity for someone to take this program to the level we want it to be."

"The key thing on my mind is to find the right person... If we find the right person, we'll do everything we can."

"Prior to my conclusion that we needed to move forward in a new direction. I have zero conversations with any donors... I didn't take their temperature at all. I felt like I needed to do my due diligence. It has zero impact."

"I felt we needed a new voice and a new direction. I'm looking for someone who will re-establish the identity of IU basketball."

"I want our players to feel completely supported and they make all the right decisions moving forward."

VIDEO: Scott Dolson on firing of Archie Miller

