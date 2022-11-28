Skip to main content
Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings

Monday Morning Rant: Look With Angst at Seth Davis' Basketball Rankings

Seth Davis, the respected college basketball voice at CBS Sports and The Athletic, released his top-25 basketball poll on Monday morning, and it will have Indiana fans doing a serious burn. Like real serious on the disrespect scale, with a big dash of Purdue hatred tossed in, too.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You know that line about opinions, right? How, like something else, everyone has one. Well, that certainly applies when it comes to college basketball polls during the first few weeks of the season.

Well, if you want to get your blood boiling on a Monday morning, check out Seth Davis' poll that he posted on Twitter early Monday. Davis is a well-respected college hoops reporter for CBS Sports, and a senior college basketball writer for The Athletic. He's also written several books that are very good, including "Wooden: A Coach's Life.''

At present, he also has zero respect for Indiana, ranking them at No. 16, far below the norm in most national polls. And he has Purdue, Indiana's bitter in-state rival, ranked No. 1

Spit your coffee out yet?

Here's his complete poll:

Indiana was No. 11 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Poll last week, and the 6-0 Hoosiers will probably move up a few spots when the newest poll is released at Noon ET on Monday.

Purdue is getting a lot of love this week, and with good reason, after beating West Virginia, No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Duke out in Portland, Ore., in the Phil Knight Invitational. They Boilermakers started the season unranked in the Associated Press top-25 poll — technically they were 29th — and moved into the poll last week, checking in at No. 24.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 and sure to jump way up the poll this week. Indiana has been the highest ranked Big Ten team all season so far, and even at 6-0 themselves, it'll be interesting if Purdue passes them this week. 

