Nation's Top-Ranked Center Arafan Diane Includes Indiana in Top 5: What It Means
A day after being dropped out of one five-star’s top schools – point guard Deron Rippey Jr. – Indiana found itself still in the thick of the race for a different five-star prospect: big man Arafan Diane.
Diane, the No. 15 prospect in the country and top-rated center (per 247 Sports Composite Rankings), trimmed his list to five programs, and included Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia, Houston and Indiana.
Diane’s Game
At 7-foot-1, with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan and clocking in at 290 pounds, Diane is the full physical package at his position. Naturally, just off his size, Diane is nearly unstoppable in the paint.
He uses his frame well, seals hard, and has a go-to baby hook that no defender can come close to bothering. Diane’s also great in the dunker spot and his solid all-around touch with his right hand, although his left could use a bit of work.
With his size, Diane’s a shot-blocking presence and top-notch rebounder on both ends. And he’s also a willing passer out of the post, but his most eye-catching attribute is his jump shot.
By no means a fully sharpened tool, Diane has massive strides to make as a shooter, but his form is relatively compact (considering his absurdly long arms) and quite replicable. He’s shown the ability to even step out beyond the arc and knock down triples, while Diane’s also a respectable midrange shooter.
Given his ability and impact in and around the rim, Diane doesn’t spend much time outside the paint, let alone on the perimeter. Consequently, he’s not exactly a high-volume shooter, but the potential Diane has shown with his solid stroke speaks to a future of him being a legit threat as a shooter.
What it all means for Indiana
Obviously, with Diane keeping the Hoosiers on his list, coach Darian DeVries and his staff are moving one step closer to landing the prized big man. And, as previously explained, Diane undoubtedly has the tools to be an immediate impact player for Indiana, but landing him would have even longer-lasting repercussions than the year or two he’d actually spend in Bloomington before likely winding up in the NBA.
Indiana basketball is one of the largest brands in all of college sports, and certainly one of the most historical. Although that’s always an enticing draw to recruits, the biggest lure to the nation’s top talent is a proven product. And if DeVries and his crew could land Diane, it quickly sends a signal that Indiana isn’t just back on track, but embarking on a new era the program hasn’t seen since Tom Crean was at the helm nearly a decade ago.