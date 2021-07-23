NBA Finals: Two Hoosiers Were Drafted Before Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2013

Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller were both drafted ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship on Tuesday evening by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 in Wisconsin.

The Bucks won the series 4-2, and after losing the first two games, they won four straight to bring home a title to Milwaukee for the first time in 50-years.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in Game 6 and won Finals MVP.

For the series, he averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists (via StatMuse).

Antetokounmpo was the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Bucks, and two Indiana Hoosiers stars were drafted ahead of him.

A list of the first 25 players taken in the draft can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Sam Amico of HoopsWire.

The Orlando Magic selected Victor Oladipo number two overall, and the Charlotte Hornets took Cody Zeller with the fourth overall pick.

While Oladipo and Zeller have been far from busts, they are also not the two-time MVP and NBA Champion that Antetokounmpo is.

Oladipo is a 2x NBA All-Star and has career averages of 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Zeller just finished his eighth consecutive season in Charlotte and has been a serviceable center with career averages of 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Both players are free agents this off-season.

The 2013 NBA Draft is one of the more exciting drafts in the history of the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.