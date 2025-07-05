3 Former Hoosiers on 2025 NBA Summer League Rosters
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three former Indiana basketball standouts — Jalen Hood-Schifino, Kel'el Ware and Oumar Ballo — will be spending the next few weeks in Las Vegas, competing in the 2025 NBA Summer League, with plenty of eyeballs on them.
The event, which runs from July 10 to July 20, features all 30 NBA teams. Most every player drafted last week will be there, as will several 2024 draft picks and G League and foreign players hoping to impress enough to make an NBA roster in the fall.
Hood-Schifino, who was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, signed with Philadelphia in February. He was traded to Utah as part of the Luka Doncic trade, but the Jazz waived him right away.
He was signed by the Sixers to a two-way deal and he ended up playing 13 games in the NBA, averaging 7.8 points per game. His season high was 19 points in a March 16 road win at Dallas, where he had 19 points and made five three-pointers. He had two other double-figures games, scoring 18 points on March 30 against Toronto and 12 points against Houston on March 13.
He played one season at Indiana in 2022-23, leading the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament. His career highlight at Bloomington was his 35-point performance in a win at Purdue.
Ware played one season at Indiana in 2023-24, and made a major improvement from his limited freshman year at Oregon. He averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for Indiana, and wound up being the No. 15 overall pick of the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Ware played 64 games for Miami a year ago, starting 36. The 7-footer, who just turned 21 in April, averaged 9.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his rookie year, and is a big part of Miami's future. He shot 55.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three-point range.
Ballo played last season at Indiana after three seasons at Arizona and one at Gonzaga. He averaged 13 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers, who went 19-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. He was not drafted, but signed with Miami the day after the draft.
Here's the complete list of Big Ten players who are playing in the summer league. This list will be updated before games start on July 10.
- INDIANA
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, Philadelphia
- Kel’el Ware, Miami
- Oumar Ballo, Miami
- ILLINOIS
- Kasparov Jakucionis, Miami
- Terrance Shannon Jr, Minnesota
- Will Riley, Washington
- IOWA
- Payton Sandfort, Oklahoma City
- MARYLAND
- Jahmir Young, Chicago
- Donta Scott, Golden State
- Julian Reese, LA Lakers
- Derik Queen, New Orleans
- MICHIGAN
- Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta
- Danny Wolf, Brooklyn
- Vladislav Goldin, Miami
- MICHIGAN STATE
- Frankie Fidler, Milwaukee
- Jadin Akins, Orlando
- Marcus Bingham, Jr., Orlando
- Jase Richardson, Orlando
- AJ Hoggard, New Orleans
- Mady Sissoko, Oklahoma City
- MINNESOTA
- Dawson Garcia, Detroit
- NEBRASKA
- Brice Williams, Detroit
- Keiseiy Tominaga, Indiana
- Juwan Gary, LA Clippers
- NORTHWESTERN
- Boo Buie, Denver
- Brooks Barnheiser, Oklahoma City
- OHIO STATE
- Micah Parrish, Chicago
- EJ Liddell, Denver
- Keita Bates-Diop, Milwaukee
- Brice Sensabaugh, Utah
- OREGON
- Keeshawn Barthelemy, Portland
- TJ Bamba, Brooklyn
- PENN STATE
- Zach Hicks, Boston
- Yanic Niederhauser, LA Clippers
- Ace Baldwin,Jr. Memphis
- RUTGERS
- Ace Bailey, Utah
- Dylan Harper, San Anthonio
- Ron Harper Jr., Detroit
- UCLA
- Lazar Stefanovic, Orlando
- Kobe Johnson, Atlanta
- USC
- Saint Thomas, Philadelphia
- Chibuzo Agbo, San Antonio
- WASHINGTON
- Great Osobar, Houston
- WISCONSIN
- Steven Crowl, Utah
- John Tonje, Utah
- OTHERS OF NOTE
- Liam McNeely, Charlotte
- Tamar Bates, Denver
- Coleman Hawkins, Golden State
- Hunter Dickinson, New Orleans
- Javon Small, Memphis
- Nojel Eastern, Minnesota
- Patrick McCaffrey, Sacramento
- Chuckie Hepburn, Toronto
- Dre Davis, Brooklyn
- Bronny James, LA Lakers
- Cooper Flagg, Dallas