Indiana Transfer Target Dexter Dennis Chooses Texas A&M
Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis announced on Friday that he will play his fifth collegiate season at Texas A&M under head coach Buzz Williams.
Dennis, a 6-foot-5 guard and the reigning American Athletic Conference Defensive player of the year, included Indiana in his final six transfer locations. Dennis averaged 8.4 points and five rebounds on 35 percent shooting for the Shockers last season.
Indiana hosted on-campus visits for Dennis and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil, who committed to Ohio State, but Mike Woodson has now missed out on both transfer targets. Dennis would have added a big-time defensive boost to Indiana's backcourt, which will be without Rob Phinisee (Cincinnati), Parker Stewart (UT-Martin) and Khristian Lander (Western Kentucky), who all transferred this offseason.
With this news, Indiana is still at its full roster limit if Trayce Jackson-Davis decides to return to Bloomington for his senior season. Not landing Dennis will allow more minutes for backcourt returners Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, as well as incoming freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn.
Indiana has not announced that it will host any more on-campus visits for other players in the transfer portal, so it's now a waiting game until Trayce Jackson-Davis makes a decision. Indiana could look to add a forward through the transfer portal if Jackson-Davis decides to pursue an NBA career.
