Kevin Warren Announces Big Ten To Make A Decision On Football Preseason Camp In Next Few Days

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In a letter obtained by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach and Matt Fortuna, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote that the Big Ten will make a decision soon based on the start of preseason camp.

“We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing,” the letter reads. “Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled. We anticipate making that decision within the next 5 days.”

Indiana football recently resumed its voluntary workouts after having to pause it when six members in the program tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

The letter also states that just because they might be setting a date for preseason camp, it doesn’t mean there will be a guaranteed season.

