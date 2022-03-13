Sunday Bracketology: Hoosiers in NCAA Field in All Brackets, Just One in Play-in Game

Despite losing to Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Indiana is still squarely in the NCAA Tournament according to the nation's leading bracketologists.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana's last-second loss to Iowa hasn't affected their seeding at all, according to most of the national bracketologists on Sunday morning.

Indiana, 20-13 on the season after losing 80-77 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, is still safely in the NCAA Tournament field of 68, they say.

Here's where Indiana is standing on Sunday morning. The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET, right after the Big Ten Tournament championship game between Purdue and Iowa.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

ESPN's Joe Lunardi still has Indiana safely in the field. He switched regions for Indiana, from South to West, but still has them as a No. 11 seed.

He has Indiana in the West Regional, playing No. 6 St. Mary's in the first round in San Diego, Calif. No. 3 seed Texas Tech would be the likely second-round opponent. Lunardi has them playing No. 14 seed Montana State in the opener.

Lunardi has Gonzaga and Purdue as the top two seeds in that region.

He has nine Big Ten teams in, with Rutgers in the last four byes, and Michigan in the last four in. Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State have been locks for a while. Lunardi has Michigan in a play-in game in Dayton.

Here's the link to Lunardi's latest full field, which will certainly be updated often in the next two days: CLICK HERE

Mike DeCoursy, FOX Sports

DeCoursy has Indiana in his last four in, as the No. 12 seed in the South Region along with Wake Forest. They would play each other in Dayton, Ohio, on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The winner would them get No. 5-seed Colorado State in the first round.

UCLA is the No. 4 seed in his bracket and would play No. 13 Chattanooga in the first round.

Here's their latest, which was updated late Sunday morning. CLICK HERE

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports finally has Indiana in his bracket now, as well. He's got Indiana as a No. 11 seed too, playing No. 6 seed LSU, but in Pittsburgh as part of the East Regional. A win would get a date with No. 3 seed Duke, which fell to the 3-line after losing in the ACC title game to Virginia. Tech. Villanova was in that spot on Saturday.

LSU fired coach Will Wade on Saturday after a boatload of NCAA violations were make public, so that would be interesting. So would a potential second-round matchup with Duke, since this is Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour. There's a lot of history with Indiana and Krzyzewski, a former player under Bob Knight at Army who spent a year at Indiana in the 1970s. And how can we ever forget the Indiana upset of No. 1 Duke in 2002 when the Hoosiers made it all the way to the NCAA title game.

Palm has only seven Big Ten teams in right now, with Rutgers and Michigan in his last four out.

Palm has Baylor and Kentucky as the top two seeds in his East regional, which is also a change. Here's the link to his latest projections, which were updated Sunday morning. CLICK HERE

It's a 68-team field, with four play-in games for the last two No. 12 and No. 16 seeds. Here's all the dates and locations.

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET March 13 on CBS

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

First/Second Round Locations

March 17-19 dates (Thursday-Saturday)

Indianapolis, Ind, — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

March 18-20 dates (Friday-Sunday)

Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Milwaukee, Wis.— Fiserv Forum

Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

San Diego, Calif. — Viegas Arena

Regional Locations

March 24-26 dates (Thursday-Saturday)

San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

San Francisco, Calif. — Chase Center

Regional Locations

March 25-27 dates (Friday-Sunday)

Chicago, Ill. — United Center

Philadelphia, Pa — Wells Fargo Center

Final Four Location