How to Watch Saturday's NCAA Tournament Final Four Semifinals

We're down to four, finally. The college basketball season heads toward the finish line on Saturday with two national semifinal games in the NCAA Tournament. Both will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Three teams have never won a national championship, but what makes this year's Final Four intriguing is that the Cinderella at the ball is 11-time champion UCLA.

While top seeds Gonzaga and Baylor, and No. 2 seed Houston seek their first long-awaited national titles, it's the Bruins who are trying to crash the party. They barely made the tournament, and then beat Michigan State in an extra First Four game. They've been rolling ever since, knocking off No. 1 seed Michigan to get to the big dance.

Gonzaga is unbeaten and looking to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to win a title as an unbeaten. That's 45 long years.

Baylor is in its first Final Four since 1950 and never won a title. That's 71 long years since that last appearance. Scott Drew, an Indiana native, would love to get that first title on Indiana soil.

Houston has been to the Final Four five times, but has never won the title.

Here's everything you need to know about the two games, including game times, TV and the latest on the point spreads:

NCAA TOURNAMENT NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

Baylor Bears vs. Houston Cougars

Who: Baylor Bears (26-2) vs. Houston Cougars (28-3)

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins