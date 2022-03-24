NCAA: How to Watch Duke and Texas Tech in the West Regional on Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Mike Krzyzewski farewell tour continues on Thursday night when Duke takes on Texas Tech in a much-antipated NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal.

Krzyzewski, who's won five NCAA titles at Duke and is retiring at the end of year, is actually a slight underdog in the game.

These two tip off the Sweet 16 weekend with a late Thursday night game in San Francisco. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and bios, and a good dose of newsy pregame nuggets.

How to watch Duke and Texas Tech

Who: Duke Blue Devils (30-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9)

Duke Blue Devils (30-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9) What: NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals

NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals Seeds: Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West Regional; Texas Tech is seeded No. 3.

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West Regional; Texas Tech is seeded No. 3. When : 9:39 p.m. ET, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064)

: 9:39 p.m. ET, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064) TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: Westwood One on Sirius XM 202

Westwood One on Sirius XM 202 Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Steve Lavin (analyst)

Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Steve Lavin (analyst) Latest Line: Texas Tech opened as a 1-point favorite over Arkansas, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 137.5.

Texas Tech opened as a 1-point favorite over Arkansas, according to the website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 137.5. Poll rankings: Duke is ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll and is No. 10 in the Coaches poll. The Blue Devils were ranked preseason No. 9, and have remained in the top 10 all season. They were ranked No. 1 for a week (Nov. 29) and have been No. 2 for four weeks. ... Texas Tech is ranked No. 12 in the AP poll, and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. They were ranked as high as No. 9 on two different occasions.

Duke is ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll and is No. 10 in the Coaches poll. The Blue Devils were ranked preseason No. 9, and have remained in the top 10 all season. They were ranked No. 1 for a week (Nov. 29) and have been No. 2 for four weeks. ... Texas Tech is ranked No. 12 in the AP poll, and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. They were ranked as high as No. 9 on two different occasions. Kenpom.com rankings: Duke is No. 10 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Texas Tech is No. 18.

How they got here