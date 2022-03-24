NCAA: How to Watch Gonzaga and Arkansas in Regional Semifinals Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — From the second that Gonzaga's dream undefeated season ended with a loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Indianapolis last April. coach Mark Few and his Bulldogs have been dead set on taking another swipe at the crown.

Gonzaga (28-3) made it through the first weekend with wins over Georgia State and Memphis, and now it's on to San Francisco for the West Regional, where they Zags are just two wins away from another trip to the Final Four

Standing is the way is the Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) of the SEC, a dangerous team that's been solid all year except for a swoon during the holidays, where they lost five of six games. Otherwise, they've had two nine-game winning streaks and can be a very dangerous team.

These two tip off the Sweet 16 weekend with an early Thursday night game in San Francisco. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and bios, and a good dose of newsy pregame nuggets.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Who: Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8)

What: NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinals

Gonzaga is the No. 1 seed in the West Regional; Arkansas is seeded No. 4. When : 7:09 p.m. ET, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064)

: 7:09 p.m. ET, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064) TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) Radio: Westwood One on Sirius XM 202

Westwood One on Sirius XM 202 Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Steve Lavin (analyst)

Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Steve Lavin (analyst) Latest Line: Gonzaga opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Arkansas, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 155.

Gonzaga opened as a 9.5-point favorite over Arkansas, according to the website opening line as of Monday morning. The over/under is 155. Poll rankings: Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press and Coaches polls. The Bulldogs were ranked preseason No. 1, and have been at the top of the poll for nine of the 17 weeks this season, including the final five weeks. They have been ranked No, 1 for at least four weeks in each of the past four years. Arkansas is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. They were ranked as high as No. 10 on Nov. 29, but were also out of the poll for eight straight weeks in December and January.

How they got here

Gonzaga: Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference tournament over Saint Mary's to qualify for the NCAAs. The Bulldogs beat No. 16 seed Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday in Portland, Ore., in the first round. The Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Memphis 82-78 on Saturday in the second round.

Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference tournament over Saint Mary's to qualify for the NCAAs. The Bulldogs beat No. 16 seed Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday in Portland, Ore., in the first round. The Bulldogs beat No. 8 seed Memphis 82-78 on Saturday in the second round. Arkansas: Arkansas was an at-large selection. The Razorbacks beat No. 13 seed Vermont 75-71 on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. The Razorbacks beat No. 12 seed New Mexico State 53-48 on Saturday.

Arkansas was an at-large selection. The Razorbacks beat No. 13 seed Vermont 75-71 on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. The Razorbacks beat No. 12 seed New Mexico State 53-48 on Saturday. The winner gets: A trip to the West Regional finals on Sunday, where they'll face the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Texas Tech. The game time has not yet been announced. How to watch Duke-Texas Tech, CLICK HERE

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas history

Gonzaga vs. Arkansas series history: Gonzaga leads 1-0.

Gonzaga leads 1-0. Gonzaga vs. Arkansas last meeting: Gonzaga beat Arkansas 91-81 on Nov. 27, 2013 in the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. It was on the final day of tournament for fifth place after both teams lost their first-round games. Kevin Pangos led Gonzaga with 34 points, and he made 7-of-8 shots from three-point range. Bobby Portis led Arkansas with 18 points.

Meet the coaches

Meet Gonzaga coach Mark Few: Mark Few is in his 23nd year at Gonzaga, turning the small Spokane, Wash., school into a national powerhouse. He is the winningest active coach by percentage at .837, with an overall record of 658-128, and has won at least 24 games in every season. He has won 34 NCAA Tournament games and has reached the NCAA title game twice, losing to Baylor last year and to North Carolina in 2017.

Mark Few is in his 23nd year at Gonzaga, turning the small Spokane, Wash., school into a national powerhouse. He is the winningest active coach by percentage at .837, with an overall record of 658-128, and has won at least 24 games in every season. He has won 34 NCAA Tournament games and has reached the NCAA title game twice, losing to Baylor last year and to North Carolina in 2017. Meet Arkansas coach Eric Musselman: Eric Musselman is in his third season as the head coach at Arkansas. He has posted a 72-27 record there, and is 33-20 in SEC games. He also coached for four years at Nevada, where he was 110-34 and made the NCAA Tournament three times. He was also a head coach in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors (2002-04) and the Sacramento Kings (2006-07). Former Indiana great Keith Smart is in his first year as an assistant at Arkansas. He played for and coached with Musselman in the NBA.

Projected starters

PROJECTED GONZAGA STARTERS:

Chet Holmgren , 7-foot freshman center: 14.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 blocks

, 7-foot freshman center: 14.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 blocks Drew Timme , 6-10 junior forward: 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds

, 6-10 junior forward: 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds Andrew Nembhard, 6-5 senior guard: 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists

6-5 senior guard: 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists Julian Strawther , 6-7 sophomore guard: 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 37.1 3-point%

, 6-7 sophomore guard: 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 37.1 3-point% Rasir Bolton , 6-3 senior guard: 11.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 11.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds PROJECTED ARKANSAS STARTERS:

JD Notae, 6-foot-2 senior guard: 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists

6-foot-2 senior guard: 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists Stanley Umude, 6-6 senior guard: 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

6-6 senior guard: 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds Au'diese Toney , 6-6 senior guard: 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-6 senior guard: 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds Jaylin Williams , 6-7 junior forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-7 junior forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds Davante Davis, 6-4 sophomore guard: 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Nuggets to know