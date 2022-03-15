How to Watch Indiana's NCAA Game With Wyoming on Tuesday on truTV

Indiana plays an NCAA Tournament game on Tuesday for the first time in six years, with a First Four matchup against Wyoming on the hard-to-find TV channel, truTV. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, bios and lineups, plus newsy nuggets.

DAYTON, Ohio — Indiana basketball games bounce all over the TV dial all season, and Tuesday night is no different. For the first time all season, the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament game against Wyoming is on truTV, a Turner Broadcasting channel.

The massive 14-year, $10.8 billion CBS/Turner TV deal with the NCAA allows for all 67 tournament games to be televised live. That means four networks are necessary, with CBS, TNT and TBS carrying a lot of games. Those are channels that all sports fans know.

Not so for truTV.

That Turner channel doesn't carry any sports except for the NCAAs, and most people don't know about it. But it is carried by every cable and satellite provider, and many streaming services carry it as well.

This year, truTV will televise 13 games live, including all four First Four games here in Dayton TNT has 12 and TBS will televise 21. CBS will carry 21 games as well.

Here's how you find truTV on your cable or satellite provider:

AT&T U-Verse: 164/1164 HD

164/1164 HD DirecTV: 246

246 Dish Network: 242

242 Verizon Fios: 183/683 HD

183/683 HD Spectrum: Varies by location

Varies by location Xfinity: Varies by location

For Indiana, it's been 2,191 days since a Hoosiers team has played in the NCAA Tournament. That last go-round was on March 25, 2016 when Tom Crean's team lost to North Carolina 105-86 in the East Regional semifinals in Philadelphia.

For Mike Woodson, his last NCAA Tournament game was 42 years ago, a 76-69 loss to Purdue in the regional semifinals of the 1980 NCAA Tournament.

Wyoming is 25-8 and one of four teams from the Mountain West Conference that made the tournament. Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets.

When the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG to follow the game in real time. CLICK HERE

How to watch Indiana vs. Wyoming

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (20-13) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (25-8)

Indiana Hoosiers (20-13) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (25-8) What: NCAA Tournament "First Four'' play-in game

NCAA Tournament "First Four'' play-in game When : 9:10 p.m. ET (approx.), Tuesday, March 15

: 9:10 p.m. ET (approx.), Tuesday, March 15 Where: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio (capacity 13,409)

UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio (capacity 13,409) TV: truTV

truTV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Steve Lavin and Avery Johnson (color commentary) and Jon Rothstein (sideline)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Steve Lavin and Avery Johnson (color commentary) and Jon Rothstein (sideline) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 4-point favorite over Wyoming, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 4-point favorite over Wyoming, according to the website opening line as of Saturday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked. Wyoming was ranked in the Associated Press poll for one week this season, checking in at No. 22 on Feb. 14. It was the first time they had been nationally ranked since 2015. The last time Wyoming was nationally ranked for more than one week in a season was 1988. The last time Indiana was ranked in the Associated Press poll was Jan. 14, 2019.

Neither team is ranked. Wyoming was ranked in the Associated Press poll for one week this season, checking in at No. 22 on Feb. 14. It was the first time they had been nationally ranked since 2015. The last time Wyoming was nationally ranked for more than one week in a season was 1988. The last time Indiana was ranked in the Associated Press poll was Jan. 14, 2019. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 36 in the Kenpom.com rankings, up seven spots after the Big Ten Tournament run. Wyoming is No. 58, better than Big Ten teams Rutgers (74), Maryland (80), Northwestern (87), Penn State (89), Minnesota (110) and Nebraska (138).

Indiana-Wyoming history

Indiana vs. Wyoming series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Wyoming 3-0. All three meetings (1951, 1984 and 1999) were in the regular season.

Indiana leads the all-time series with Wyoming 3-0. All three meetings (1951, 1984 and 1999) were in the regular season. Indiana vs. Wyoming last meeting: Indiana beat Wyoming 99-80 in Bloomington in on Dec. 18, 1999 during Bob Knight's final season with the Hoosiers. A.J. Guyton led the Hoosiers with 29 points, Kirk Haston had 22 and Lynn Washington and current IU assistant coach Dane Fife had 11.

Indiana-Wyoming most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana lost a heartbreaker to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, losing 80-77 when Jordan Bohannon banked in a 30-footer just ahead of the buzzer. It spoiled a great day from Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 31 points. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE

Indiana lost a heartbreaker to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, losing 80-77 when Jordan Bohannon banked in a 30-footer just ahead of the buzzer. It spoiled a great day from Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 31 points. Here is the link to the game story. Wyoming's last game: Wyoming lost to Boise State 68-61 in the Mountain West Conference semifinals last Friday. Graham Ike, a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Aurora, Colo., had 18 points and Hunter Maldanado and Drake Jeffries, who's from Mattoon, Ill., had 17. Wyoming shot just 42 percent from the field and 28 percent (7-of-25) from three.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 20-13. He played in two tournaments at Indiana as a player, in 1978 and 1980.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 20-13. He played in two tournaments at Indiana as a player, in 1978 and 1980. Meet Wyoming coach Jeff Linder: Jeff Linder is in his second year at Wyoming and has a 39-19 record so far at Wyoming. Linder posted an impressive 80-50 (.615) record in four seasons at Northern Colorado. He was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year during the 2018-19 season

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 36.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 36.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 39.7 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 39.7 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 12.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 12.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds PROJECTED WYOMING STARTERS:

Graham Ike, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds

6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds Hunter Maldanado, 6-7 senior guard: 18.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds

6-7 senior guard: 18.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds Drake Jeffries , 6-5 senior guard: 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-5 senior guard: 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds Jeremiah Oden , 6-8 sophomore forward: 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds

, 6-8 sophomore forward: 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds Xavier Dusell, 6-4 sophomore guard: 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Wyoming has a few Indiana-related scalps already this season. They beat Detroit Mercy led by former Indiana coach Mike Davis in their season opener, winning 85-45. They also beat Steve Alford's Nevada team twice this season. Alford, of course, is a former IU legend, the star of the 1987 team that won Indiana's last national champion.

Wyoming has a few Indiana-related scalps already this season. They beat Detroit Mercy led by former Indiana coach Mike Davis in their season opener, winning 85-45. They also beat Steve Alford's Nevada team twice this season. Alford, of course, is a former IU legend, the star of the 1987 team that won Indiana's last national champion. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Don't sleep on Wyoming just because they play in the Mountain West. That's a good basketball league. It's ranked No. 8 in the country in the NET rankings, and four teams — Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Wyoming — all made the NCAA Tournament

Don't sleep on Wyoming just because they play in the Mountain West. That's a good basketball league. It's ranked No. 8 in the country in the NET rankings, and four teams — Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Wyoming — all made the NCAA Tournament Nuggets to know, Part 3: Trayce Jackson Davis had 76 points in three games in the Big Ten Tournament, and now is No. 16 all-time on the Indiana scoring list with 1,547 points. Next up is Randy Wittman, who is two points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 76 points in three games in the Big Ten Tournament, and now is No. 16 all-time on the Indiana scoring list with 1,547 points. Next up is Randy Wittman, who is two points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 4: Indiana is the top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom (21st, nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.1%) and first in conference games only (41.3%). They are second in blocked shots (4.97). In the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers held Illinois to 35.7% shooting and won its first game in nine tries when it trailed with 5:00 minutes to go (57-54). The Illini did not make a field goal in the final five minutes. Against Michigan, from the 12:52 mark until 1:42 remaining, the Wolverines did not make a field goal. In that time, Indiana went on a 28-6 run.

Related stories on Indiana basketball