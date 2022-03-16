LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's NCAA Tournament Game With Wyoming in Real Time

It's been 2,191 long days since Indiana has played in an NCAA Tournament game, buit that ends Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio when the Hoosiers take on Wyoming in the First Four. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views in real time live from center court at UD Arena.

DAYTON, Ohio — The road to the NCAA Tournament has been a long and bumpy one for the Indiana basketball program, but that ends on Tuesday night when the Hoosiers are back in the field, taking on Wyoming in a First Four game in Dayton.

It's the Hoosiers first NCAA game in six years, a stressful 2,191 days, dating all the way back to the 2016 season when Tom Crean's Hoosiers lost to North Carolina in the regional semifinals.

Now it's Mike Woodson's turn to take the Hoosiers dancing. The game starts around 9:10 p.m. ET, and is televised on truTV. That's hard to find, so here's how to watch, with a bunch of great pregame nuggets, too. Just CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 4-point favorite, and it's held true most of the day. Seen a few sites where it ticked up to 4.5. Here's what both teams have done against the spread all year. CLICK HERE

ENJOY THE GAME!!

9:45 p.m. — Another offensive rebound from Race Thompson, and a great pump fake leads to an emphatic dunk. Indiana leads 9-3.

9:40 p.m. — Wyoming big man Graham Ike picks up his first foul on a Trayce Jackson-Davis post-up. We go to the first media timeout with Indiana leading 4-3. Defenses dominating so far. Indiana just 2-for-8 shooting; Wyoming 1-for-5.

9:34 p.m. — Race Thompson gets a couple of offensive rebounds and was fouled, but he misses both free throws. Wyoming leads 3-2. Free throw shooting will be important tonight, so that's no way to start. Need to be 70 percent or better on the night.

9:28 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis gets Indiana on the board first with a little shortie in the lane on the first possession.

9:25 p.m. — Tonight's officials are Roger Ayers, Nate Harris, Vladimir Voyard-Tadal. My NCAA officials pal John Adams has Ayers ''in my top 5.''

9:20 p.m — Same starting lineup for Indiana, with Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp. Early guess is there will be a quick hook to get Trey Galloway in the game.

It was nice catching up with Steve Lavin Monday night. He's on the TV call tonight along with former San Antonio Spurs star Avery Johnson. Lavin is a really good guy. Every time I see him, he's always asking about Gene Keady and Bob Knight.

9:10 p.m. — Some interesting warm-up t-shirts tonight for the Hoosiers. Surprised me. I don't know the back story.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee dribbles during warmups. (Photo by Tom Brew)

8:58 p.m. — In the first game of the doubleheader here, Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67. Indiana's game will start around 9:25 p.m. now.

8:50 p.m. — The sold-out UD Arena is full of Indiana fans. A yellow-shirted Wyoming fan here and there, but that's it. Lots of Dayton people here too, supporting their local event that they take a lot of pride in.

8:45 p.m. — Indiana will be wearing the red jerseys tonight here in Dayton. There's a new addition to the uniform as well.

8:40 p.m. — The Hoosiers showing up for work.

8:35 p.m. — Wyoming has a few Indiana-related scalps already this season. They beat Detroit Mercy led by former Indiana coach Mike Davis in their season opener, winning 85-45. They also beat Steve Alford's Nevada team twice this season. Alford, of course, is a former IU legend, the star of the 1987 team that won Indiana's last national champion.

8:30 p.m. — Don't sleep on Wyoming just because they play in the Mountain West. That's a good basketball league. It's ranked No. 8 in the country in the NET rankings, and four teams — Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Wyoming — all made the NCAA Tournament.

8:25 p.m. — Even Abraham Lincoln is rooting for the Hoosiers today, apparently.

8:20 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 76 points in three games in the Big Ten Tournament, and now is No. 16 all-time on the Indiana scoring list with 1,547 points. Next up is Randy Wittman, who is two points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

8:25 p.m. — Indiana is the top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom (21st, nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.1%) and first in conference games only (41.3%). They are second in blocked shots (4.97). In the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers held Illinois to 35.7% shooting and won its first game in nine tries when it trailed with 5:00 minutes to go (57-54). The Illini did not make a field goal in the final five minutes. Against Michigan, from the 12:52 mark until 1:42 remaining, the Wolverines did not make a field goal. In that time, Indiana went on a 28-6 run.

