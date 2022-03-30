NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four and Championship Schedule With TV Times

It started with 68, and then were were four, the Final Four. Each school will represent its entire conference.

ACC: Louisville

Louisville Big East: UConn

UConn PAC 12: Stanford

Stanford SEC: South Carolina

The Louisville Cardinals are going after their first NCAA championship. The closest they got was in 2009 and also 2013 when the Cardinals fell to UConn both times. It could be a redemption story if both the Cardinals and the Huskies win their games on Friday.

UConn, on the other hand, is an 11-time national champion and have appeared in the Final Four for 14 years straight including this season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been to one championship and won over Mississippi State in 2017. This season is their second consecutive Final Four appearance.

Lastly, the reigning NCAA champions Stanford are back in the Final Four and boast three national titles looking to get its second straight crown.

Below is the Final Four/Championship games schedule:

MINNEAPOLIS

FRIDAY'S MINNEAPOLIS NATIONAL SEMIFINALS (4/1):

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

No. 1 Louisville (29-4) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (33-2) 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

(29-4) vs. (33-2) No. 2 UConn (29-5) vs. No. 1 Stanford (32-3) 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

SUNDAY'S MINNEAPOLIS FINALS (4/3):

Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Louisville/South Carolina winner vs. UConn/Stanford winner 8 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Related stories on women's basketball