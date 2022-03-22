Skip to main content
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Complete Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight Schedule With TV Times

Here's a complete breakdown of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16/Elite Eight schedules with location and TV times for each region.

The field has dwindled down from 68 teams to the Sweet 16 who will play in four different regions of the country.

First, here is a breakdown of the Sweet Sixteen teams by conference:

  • ACC (4): Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame
  • Big 12 (1): Iowa State, Texas
  • Big Ten (4): Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State
  • PAC 12 (1): Stanford
  • Big East (2): Creighton, UConn
  • SEC (2): South Carolina, Tennessee
  • Summit (1): South Dakota

Here is the list of Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight dates and game times by region.

GREENSBORO

  • FRIDAY'S GREENSBORO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/25):
  • Greensboro, Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.
  • No. 5 North Carolina (25-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (31-2) 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • No. 10 Creighton (22-9) vs. No. 3 Iowa State (28-6) 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • SUNDAY'S GREENSBORO REGIONAL FINALS (3/27):
  • Greensboro, Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.
  • North Carolina/South Carolina winner vs. Creighton/Iowa State winner, Time/TV TBA

SPOKANE

  • FRIDAY'S SOPOKANE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/25):
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Wash.
  • No. 6 Ohio State (25-6) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-6) 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • No. 4 Maryland (23-8) vs. No. 1 Stanford (30-3) 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • SUNDAY'S SPOKANE REGIONAL FINALS (3/27):
  • Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Wash.
  • Ohio State/Texas winner vs. Maryland/Stanford winner, Time/TV TBA

BRIDGEPORT

  • SATURDAY'S BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/26):
  • Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
  • No. 5 Notre Dame (24-8) vs. No. 1 NC State (31-3) 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • No. 3 Indiana (24-8) vs. No. 2 UConn (27-5) 2 p.m. (TV: ESPN)
  • MONDAY'S BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL FINALS (3/28):
  • Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.
  • Notre Dame/NC State winner vs. Indiana/UConn winner, Time/TV TBA

WICHITA

  • SATURDAY'S WICHITA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/26):
  • INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS.
  • No. 4 Tennessee (25-8) vs. No. 1 Louisville (27-4) 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)
  • No. 10 South Dakota (29-5) vs. No. 3 Michigan (24-6) 6:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2)
  • MONDAY'S WICHITA REGIONAL FINALS (3/28):
  • INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS.
  • Tennessee/Louisville winner vs. South Dakota/Michigan winner, Time/TV TBA
  • INDIANA VS. PRINCETON PHOTO GALLERY: Scroll through 30 photos from Indiana's win over Princeton to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Witness Indiana head coach Teri Moren crowd surf among her team and see Hoosier facial reactions following the final buzzer. CLICK HERE.
  • HOOSIERS KNOCK OFF PRINCETON IN SECOND ROUND: The Hoosiers defeat Princeton 56-55 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. Senior guard Grace Berger led Indiana with 15 points and totaled seven rebounds for the last game in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season. CLICK HERE.
  • WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRINCETON: The last time Indiana saw the Princeton Tigers was in 1978. This time, the stakes are higher as the No. 3-seed Hoosiers prepare to host the No. 11-seed Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE.

