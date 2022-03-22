NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Complete Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight Schedule With TV Times

The field has dwindled down from 68 teams to the Sweet 16 who will play in four different regions of the country.

First, here is a breakdown of the Sweet Sixteen teams by conference:

ACC (4): Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame

Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame Big 12 (1): Iowa State, Texas

Iowa State, Texas Big Ten (4): Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State PAC 12 (1): Stanford

Stanford Big East (2): Creighton, UConn

Creighton, UConn SEC (2): South Carolina, Tennessee

South Carolina, Tennessee Summit (1): South Dakota

Here is the list of Sweet Sixteen/Elite Eight dates and game times by region.

GREENSBORO

FRIDAY'S GREENSBORO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/25):

Greensboro, Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

No. 5 North Carolina (25-6) vs. No. 1 South Carolina (31-2) 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

(25-6) vs. (31-2) No. 10 Creighton (22-9) vs. No. 3 Iowa State (28-6) 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

SUNDAY'S GREENSBORO REGIONAL FINALS (3/27):

Greensboro, Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

North Carolina/South Carolina winner vs. Creighton/Iowa State winner, Time/TV TBA

SPOKANE

FRIDAY'S SOPOKANE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/25):

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Wash.



No. 6 Ohio State (25-6) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-6) 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

(25-6) vs. (28-6) No. 4 Maryland (23-8) vs. No. 1 Stanford (30-3) 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

SUNDAY'S SPOKANE REGIONAL FINALS (3/27):

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Wash.

Ohio State/Texas winner vs. Maryland/Stanford winner, Time/TV TBA

BRIDGEPORT

SATURDAY'S BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/26):

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

No. 5 Notre Dame (24-8) vs. No. 1 NC State (31-3) 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

(24-8) vs. (31-3) No. 3 Indiana (24-8) vs. No. 2 UConn (27-5) 2 p.m. (TV: ESPN)

MONDAY'S BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL FINALS (3/28):

Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Conn.

Notre Dame/NC State winner vs. Indiana/UConn winner, Time/TV TBA

WICHITA

SATURDAY'S WICHITA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (3/26):

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS.

No. 4 Tennessee (25-8) vs. No. 1 Louisville (27-4) 4 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

(25-8) vs. (27-4) No. 10 South Dakota (29-5) vs. No. 3 Michigan (24-6) 6:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2)

MONDAY'S WICHITA REGIONAL FINALS (3/28):

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS.

Tennessee/Louisville winner vs. South Dakota/Michigan winner, Time/TV TBA

