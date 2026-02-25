Officials Miss Clear Foul By Northwestern But Indiana Didn't Deserve To Win

Northwestern guard Angelo Ciaravino clearly hit Indiana forward Tucker DeVries' wrist on 3-point attempt in the final seconds of Tuesday's game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

That should have put DeVries at the free throw line for three attempts and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the officials did not call the foul, and Indiana suffered a 72-68 loss –– its worst under first-year coach Darian DeVries and one that could very well cost the Hoosiers an NCAA Tournament bid.

"It's a tough play," Darian said. "It happens fast. You know, that's just what it is."

"[The referee] said he couldn't see it. I mean, that's his explanation," Tucker said. "That's all I can give you. I thought it was a foul. It's part of the game. That's all I'm going to give."

Tucker DeVries FOULED while attempting a game-tying 3 in the final seconds... but no call 🤨



Indiana suffers a Q3 home loss to Northwestern 😬pic.twitter.com/VNr050GY4s — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 25, 2026

No one can deny the officials missed a call. They'd admit as much after review.

But at the same time, Indiana can only blame itself for Tuesday's loss, a game it didn't deserve to win based its poor performance at home against an inferior team.

Northwestern entered the game with a 3-13 record in Big Ten play, good for a 16th-place tie. With the Wildcats at No. 79 in the NET rankings prior to Tuesday's game, it'll go down as a Quad 3 loss for Indiana.

While Indiana has just two Quad 1 wins, a strength of its resume was not having any bad losses. Prior to Tuesday's game, all 10 losses fell in the Quad 1 category.

But the Hoosiers had no answer for Northwestern senior forward Nick Martinelli, who finished with 28 points to lead all scorers. They didn't have many solutions for Northwestern's defense, either.

Indiana coughed up a 13-point first-half lead and went on a scoring drought from the 7:58 to 4:49 mark of the second half in a total collapse of a loss.

As much as Indiana can rightfully complain about the late no-call, senior guard Lamar Wilkerson put it best postgame.

"It's just a game we shouldn't have lost," Wilkerson said. "It's one of those self-inflicted losses as you say. We was the reason we lost. Kudos to Northwestern. They played a good game, but there is no way in hell we should have lost this game. We just being frankly honest."

Indiana has now put itself in an extremely challenging position. The Hoosiers will need to win their final three regular season games against Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State –– or go 2-1 with a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament –– to have any hope of receiving NCAA Tournament bid come Selection Sunday.

But after losing at home to an 11-16 Northwestern team, year one of the DeVries era is shaping up to have a disappointing finish.