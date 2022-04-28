OG Anunoby, Raptors Attempt to Even Series After 3-0 Deficit

After the Philadelphia 76ers won the first three games of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series against the Toronto Raptors by an average margin of 12.7 points, the Raptors were tasked with the impossible.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA Playoff history. But after an eight-point win in Toronto and a 15-point win in Philadelphia, the Raptors are one win away from evening the series and forcing a game seven where anything can happen.

"I think we're just a resilient group," Anunoby said after game five. "We weren't really worried about the crowd, we were just trying to get a stop and score. Every time we're trying to get a stop and score."

The Raptors pride themselves on lockdown defense and balanced offense – five players averaged at least 15 points and the Raptors allowed the sixth-fewest points per game in the regular season – and a player that exemplifies that attitude is OG Anunoby.

"We just try to move the ball from side to side, set screens, roll, look for the mismatch, step into shots," Anunoby said after game five. "Just move the ball and play freely."

Scoring 99 points through five games, Anunoby has racked up more points this series than James Harden, who the 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to acquire.

Anunoby has played all five NBA seasons for the Raptors, starting in 227 of 301 games. Anunoby was overlooked in high school as the No. 294 player in his class, but his raw athleticism and variety of skills made him attractive to NBA scouts after a few college seasons.

Playing 13.7 minutes per game as a freshman at Indiana, Anunoby and the Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season and reached the Sweet 16. Anunoby experienced a breakout sophomore campaign where he averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Indiana defeated Kansas and North Carolina to start Anunoby's sophomore season, but Anunoby had season-ending knee surgery 16 games into the year and the Hoosiers crumbled down the stretch, missing the NCAA Tournament.

Anunoby was drafted 23rd overall after appearing in 50 games as a Hoosier. He has steadily improved in the NBA and received a four-year, $72 million contract extension in December of 2020. Anunoby has since become a vital piece to the Raptors success, and on the biggest stage in basketball, Anunoby is having quite the series.

Anunoby's 19.8 points per game in the playoffs ranks second on the Raptors behind Pascal Siakam's 22.6. Grabbing 4.6 rebounds and dishing out three assists with one steal per game, Anunoby is doing a bit of everything for the Raptors. His shooting percentages in the playoffs are down slightly from his regular season marks, but Anunoby leads the Raptors with 13 made 3's this series.

Perhaps Anunoby's most impressive effort of the series came in game two when he scored 26 points on 8-for-18 shooting and 4-for-9 from 3. Anunoby also recorded five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, but the Raptors suffered a crushing 104-101 defeat in overtime.

Anunoby started 48 games this season and missed time due to thigh and finger injuries, but he averaged a career high 17.1 points per game. He has developed into a legitimate 3-point shooting threat, with a career 37 percent mark from 3. Anunoby played 36 minutes per game, which ranked third on the Raptors.

The Raptors and now-healthy Anunoby will attempt to even the series at three games apiece on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET when they play host to the 76ers.

