Opening Line: No. 13 Indiana Heavy Favorite in Season Opener vs. Morehead State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The point spread is out for Indiana's season opener against Morehead State on Monday, and the No. 13-ranked Hoosiers are a big favorite.

According to the FanDuel.com website, the Hoosiers are 21.5-point favorites over Morehead, a school based in eastern Kentucky that plays in the Ohio Valley Conference. The over-under is 134.5.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here are all the details on how to watch the game on the streaming service BTN-Plus. CLICK HERE

A year ago, Indiana was a good bet in home games at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers were 14-4 at home straight up and 12-6 vs. the spread in Bloomington. During the nonconference portion of their schedule, they played five games where they were favored by 17 points or more. They won all five, but also covered in four of them, all but the season opener against Eastern Michigan. For a look-back on how Indiana fared against the spread in all 35 games last year, CLICK HERE

Indiana opens the season with two home games. They'll play Bethune-Cookman on Thursday as well before hitting the road on Nov. 18 to take on Xavier. Here is a link to the Hoosiers' complete 2022-23, with dates, gametimes, locations and TV information. CLICK HERE

Indiana finished 21-14 a year ago, but have four starters returning and are adding a top-five recruiting class. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll and are No. 12 in the first KenPom rankings. (Morehead is No. 221). Indiana was selected by the media to win the Big Ten, which would be their first league title since 2016.

Morehead State went 23-11 overall and 13-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play last year. The Eagles lost to Murray State in the OVC Tournament Championship to end the season. Morehead played three games on the road against Power-6 teams last year, losing at Auburn, Mississippi State and Xavier. They also failed to cover in all three games.

Related stories on Indiana basketball