Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross welcomed Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey into the locker room before the Cougars' exhibition game against the No. 13 Hoosiers on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Damon gave a pregame speech to Saint Francis and his son, Brayton, a junior guard on the team, beginning with a typical "play hard, play together," message. But wearing the Saint Francis royal blue and white — not the Indiana cream and crimson he wore in the 1990s — Damon ended the speech with words of motivation.

"Beat their ass," Damon said, according to LaCross.

Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, stood little chance of fulfilling that message in Thursday's exhibition game, though, as Indiana cruised to a 104-59 win. But it was still amazing experience for the Baileys, and Brayton's Saint Francis teammates.

"It was anbelievable opportunity for our team, our players, our university to come down," LaCross said. "So thankful for coach Woodson for giving us this opportunity. I thought it was a fun experience. I thought we competed in stretches and did a nice job."

Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey dribbles the ball upcourt during Thursday's exhibition game against Indiana. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Mager/Saint Francis)

LaCross knew scoring against Indiana would be a tall task, but he views the game as a valuable learning tool because of how it exposed his team. He's concerned with Saint Francis' size and interior defense, and said Indiana's athleticism on the glass led to too many offensive rebounds and easy putbacks.

Despite the loss, it was a special night for Brayton on the court, and Damon, who looked on from above the south bleachers. Brayton is a 6-foot-2 junior who played at Bedford North Lawrence as well in high school.

"It was a great experience," Brayton said. "Especially since my dad has such a legacy here, it was a great experience. To have the crowd in it, as well, that was a great experience."

Brayton received one of the loudest ovations of the night from the Assembly Hall crowd when his name was announced during starting lineup introductions. He's used to the atmosphere from attending Indiana basketball camps, games and Hoosier Hysteria growing up, but it was admittedly a different vibe from most games.

"There's a lot of distractions," Brayton said. "A lot of fans, a lot of lights — the lights are totally different than in our gym — but just trying to stay to what we do and not try to do anything out of the ordinary."

Wearing the No. 22 jersey – the same number Damon wore at Indiana – Brayton nailed a midrange, pull-up jumper to tie the game at 4-4 early on. Across 24 minutes, he scored six total points with two rebounds and two assists. Saint Francis was tied with Indiana at 11 during the under-16 media timeout, and LaCross was proud of the way his team fought.

Brayton Bailey (right), the son of former Indiana great Damon Bailey, guards Hoosiers forward Race Thompson during the first half on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Mager/Saint Francis)

"I thought [Brayton] attacked right away," LaCross said. "He hit a couple shots, so that probably got some of the bugs out, nerves out, and then he just went to work. He continues to be on the floor for us because he does all the little things. He fights, he defends, and offensively, I think he's going to be more of a threat for us this year."

Damon was the consensus National Player of the Year at Bedford North Lawrence High School in 1990, scoring 3,134 points across four seasons, a record that still stands today. Indiana coach Bob Knight recruited Damon as an eighth grader, and in 1986, Knight was famously quoted in the book A Season on the Brink, saying, "Damon Bailey is better than any guard we have right now. I don't mean potentially better, I mean better today."

Brayton Bailey got a nice ovation from the Assembly Hall crowd when he was introduced as part of the Saint Francis starting lineup. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Mager/Saint Francis)

Damon became the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Indiana under Knight in 1991, and averaged 13.2 points per game across four seasons. Bailey helped Indiana win the Big Ten in 1991, reach the Final Four in 1992 and win another Big Ten title in 1993.

"He's always been there to support me," Brayton said. "So I appreciate that."

LaCross was grateful to give his team a chance to play at Assembly Hall, as 14 of the 15 players on the roster are from Indiana and grew up watching the Hoosiers. LaCross, a 1997 Indiana All-Star at East Noble High School in Kendallville, Ind., used to watch Damon, and he's thankful to have him around the Saint Francis program.

"Their family has been unbelievable for our program," LaCross said. "Very supportive. They're at all the games no matter where we're playing, so it's neat to see kind of their relationship, Damon and Brayton, and I know it's a special one, and I'm sure it was special for their family to see him play here."

