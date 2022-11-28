Indiana Up to No. 10 in Associated Press Poll; North Carolina Falls to No. 18, Purdue No. 5

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has done everything right so far this season, winning six games in row with the highlight being a big road win at Xavier. That clean slate helped them move up another notch in the fourth Associated Press top-25 poll released on Monday. This week, the Hoosiers check in at No. 10.

The Hoosiers opened the season ranked No. 13 and have moved up one spot in each of the first three weeks. It's the highest they've been in the top-25 since they were ranked No. 9 on Dec. 12, 2016 during Tom Crean's final season at Indiana.

There were a lot of high-profile games around the country during Thanksgiving week, and there was major, record-setting movement in the poll. North Carolina, Indiana's opponent on Wednesday in Bloomington in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, was ranked No. 1 last week but lost to Iowa State on Friday and Alabama on Sunday in a four-overtime thriller.

They dropped from No. 1 to No. 18. It was the biggest drop in the AP poll since Kentucky went from No. 8 to out completely in December of 2012.

The was a lot of ascension up the rankings too, led by Purdue, which jumped a school-record 19 spots from No. 24 to No. 5 after wins over West Virginia, then No. 6 Gonzaga and then No. 8 Duke in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. They received eight first-place votes.

Indiana plays Purdue twice this season, on Feb. 4 in Bloomington and Feb. 25 in West Lafayette. Those are both Saturday games.

"Our guys are competitive. They're fun to coach. They get along. They're out there playing with purpose and that's what you have to have," said Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team was ranked No. 1 this time last season. They stayed there just one week after losing at Rutgers. Indiana plays at Rutgers this Saturday. "Early in the season, very few teams play with the purpose collectively. I thought our guys played with a purpose."

Connecticut, which won the other Phil Knight event in Portland, moved up 12 spots to No. 8, and Arizona, which won the Maui Invitational, went from No. 14 to No. 4. Indiana plays Arizona on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Tennessee moved up nine spots to No. 13 and Alabama jumped seven spots to No. 11.

After UNC, Duke took the biggest tumble, losing nine spots from No. 8 to No. 17. Gonzaga and Michigan State dropped eight spots and Kansas fell six spots, from No. 3 to No. 9, after losing to Tennessee. Indiana plays at Kansas on Dec. 17.

Houston, coached by former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson, claimed the top spot for the first time since 1983, during the Phi Slama Jamma days. Sampson has led the Cougars to a Final Four and Elite Eight appearance in each of the past two years, so they've been getting close to being the best in the nation recently.

"I've never been ranked No. 1," said Sampson, now in his 34th season as a college basketball coach. "We were ranked all 12 years at Oklahoma. I'm sure we were ranked at Indiana. Then we've been ranked five or six straight years (at Houston). We're used to having a high level of success."

Six Big Ten teams are in the poll, and three others received votes. Here is the complete AP poll released at Noon ET on Monday:

Houston (6-0) Texas (5-0) Virginia (5-0) Arizona (6-0) Purdue (6-0) Baylor (5-1) Creighton (6-1) Connecticut (8-0) Kansas (6-1) INDIANA (6-0) Alabama (6-1) Arkansas (5-1) Tennessee (5-1) Gonzaga (5-2) Auburn (7-0) Illinois (5-1) Duke (6-2) North Carolina (5-2) Kentucky (4-2) Michigan State (5-2) UCLA (5-2) Maryland (6-0) Iowa State (5-1) San Diego State (4-2) Ohio State (5-1)

Others receiving votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, UNLV 6, Wisconsin 6, Arizona State 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, St. John's 1, Kansas State 1, Virginia Tech 1, New Mexico 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas Tech 21, Iowa 25

