Opening Line: Here's the Point Spread For Indiana's Game With Nebraska on Wednesday

Indiana has played well at home so far this season, and the Hoosiers are back at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night in a Big Ten game with Nebraska. Here's the latest on the point spread, with history against the number for both teams.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back at home at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night, taking on Nebraska in its first Big Ten home game of the year.

The No. 14-ranked Hoosiers, 7-1 now after losing at Rutgers at Saturday, are 13-point favorites over the Cornhuskers. The over/under is 136.5.

Indiana has been very good at home this season, winning all five games and covering in four of them. Most recently, they beat North Carolina by double-digits in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game starts 8:30 p.m. ET. For information on how to watch and a preview of the game, CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers' Big Ten home opener last year was also against Nebraska. They won by 13 points as 11-point favorites, and won 78-71 in Lincoln in January as 9-point favorites.

The loss at Rutgers was the first poor outing for the Hoosiers, shooting poorly and giving up 17 offensive rebounds, But senior forward Miller Kopp, who had 21 points on Saturday, said they've watched film of that game ''and learned from it.''

Indiana coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy with his team's toughness. Kopp said that was a one-shot deal as far as he's concerned.

''We have it in us. We wouldn't be here right now (at 7-1) and be in the position we are now if we didn't have toughness,'' Kopp said. "The fact that we got out-toughed in one It was just one game doesn't mean that it's not there and they did it better than us. Moving forward, it's just about fixing it and letting everyone know that's our identity.''

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

  • Indiana overall record: 7-1
  • Indiana overall vs. spread: 6-2
  • Indiana home record: 5-0
  • Indiana home vs. spread: 4-1
  • Indiana road record: 1-1
  • Indiana road vs spread: 1-1
  • Indiana neutral court record: 1-0
  • Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

  • Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)
  • Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)
  • Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

Nebraska vs. the spread

Nebraska is 6-3 on the season, with losses to unranked St. John's, Oklahoma and Memphis, and is 4-5 against the spread. They have played two true road games thus far, losing at failing to cover at St. John's but winning outright at Creighton despite being 15-point underdogs.

The Cornhuskers have covered in three straight games. Here's what Rutgers has done this season, straight up and against the spread:

  • Nov. 7 — Beat Maine 79-66 as a 21.5-point favorite (lost)
  • Nov. 10 —Beat Omaha 75-61 as an 17.5-point favorite (lost)
  • No. 17 — Lost at St. John's 70-50 as a 9.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Nov. 20 — Beat Arkansas Pine-Bluff 82-58 as a 18.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 24 — Lost to Oklahoma 69-56 in Kissimmee, Fla., as a 6.5-point underdog (lost)
  • Nov. 25 — Lost to Memphis 73-61 in Kissimmee, Fla., as a 10-point underdog (lost)
  • Nov. 27 — Beat Florida State 75-58 in Kissimmee, Fla., as a 2.5-point favorite (won)
  • Nov. 30 — Beat Boston College 88-67 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 5.5-point favorite (won) 
  • Dec. 4 — Won at No. 7 Creighton 63-53 as a 14.5-point underdog (won)

