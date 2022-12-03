Opening Line: Unbeaten Indiana Modest Favorite in Big Ten Opener at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Indiana opens its Big Ten season on Saturday in one of the toughest environments in the league, taking on Rutgers in the quaint — and very loud — 8,000-seat on-campus Jersey Mike's Arena.

The Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games to Rutgers, are 7-0 so far this season and cruising, covering in six of the seven games as well. They're ranked No. 10 in the country and knocked off No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday. Now comes Rutgers.

According to the opening line on SI Sportsbook on Saturday morning, Indiana is now a 3-point favorite. The over/under is 134.5 for the Big Ten opener. That's the lowest over/under total all season. Rutgers is a tough place to win. The Scarlet Knights were 8-2 in home conference games a year ago, beating Indiana, No. 1-ranked Purdue, and ranked teams Michigan State (13), Ohio State (16) and Illinois (12).

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena in New Jersey. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE

Indiana has moved up one notch in the Associated Press poll every week, from No. 13 in the preseason to No. 10 now. After beating North Carolina, the preseason No. 1, on Wednesday, the Hoosiers could move up even further with a win on Saturday.

There could be some movement on this line today, considering the Rutgers' injury situation. We'll keep you updated, and will post the final line in our LIVE BLOG later today. HoosiersNow publisher Tom Brew is in New Jersey today and will be providing full coverage throughout the day

Here's what Indiana has done so far:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 7-0

Indiana overall vs. spread: 6-1

---

Indiana home record: 5-0

Indiana home vs. spread: 4-1

---

Indiana road record: 1-0

Indiana road vs spread: 1-0

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-0

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-0

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

Rutgers vs. the spread

Rutgers is 5-2 on the season, with losses to unranked Temple and Miami, and is 4-3 against the spread. But at Jersey Mike's Arena, they are 5-0, and 4-1 vs. the number. Here's what Rutgers has done this season, straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 7 — Beat Columbia 75-35 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)

75-35 as a 19.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 —Beat Sacred Heart 88-50 as an 21.5-point favorite (won)

88-50 as an 21.5-point favorite (won) No. 12 — Beat UMass-Lowell 73-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

73-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 18 — Lost to Temple 72-66 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)

72-66 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 4.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 22 — Beat Rider 76-46 as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

76-46 as a 15.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 26 — Beat Central Connecticut 83-49 as a 26.5-point favorite (won)

83-49 as a 26.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Miami 68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 3.5-point underdog (lost)

