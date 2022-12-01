PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The North Carolina Tar Heels came to Bloomington Wednesday night for a much-anticipated ACC/Big Ten Challenge game with the 6-0 Indiana Hoosiers. Fans in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall were decked out in all white attire and brought plenty of energy and noise, and the Hoosiers won 77-65,

Several notable Hoosier greats, including Jared Jeffries, Christian Watford, and Cody Zeller, were in attendance. A large group of recruits sat behind the Indiana bench and got a healthy dose of true Hoosier basketball atmosphere for a solid 40 minutes of play.

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis lead the Hoosiers with 21 points, four assists, and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Xavier Johnson added 20 points, four assists and eight rebounds.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino provided a major spark for the Hoosiers throughout the game with 14 points, two assists and six rebounds, including 10 points in the first eight minutes. Shooting guard Trey Galloway was also back in the lineup after missing the last three games with a knee injury, and he added 11 points.

Indiana heads to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in its first Big Ten conference matchup this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to a basket in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) defends in the first half. Race Thompson © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels forward Pete Nance (32) defends in the first half. Xavier Johnson © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard D'Marco Dunn (11) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) dribbles the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (0) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Xavier Johnson © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) scores during the Indiana versus North Carolina men's basketball game. Mike Woodson, Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana coach Mike Woodson talks with Jordan Geronimo (22) and Tamar Bates (53) during the Indiana versus North Carolina men's basketball game. Trey Galloway © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) celebrates his dunk during the Indiana versus North Carolina men's basketball game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis defends North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) during the Indiana versus North Carolina men's basketball game. Race Thompson Tom Brew Race Thompson warms up donning his now famous headband ahead of the UNC game. Trayce Jackson-Davis Tom Brew Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis warming up before the UNC game. Trey Galloway Tom Brew Trey Galloway is back in the lineup after missing three games due to a knee injury. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blocks the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tamar Bates © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trey Galloway © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) rebounds the ball while North Carolina Tar Heels guard D'Marco Dunn (11) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jordan Geronimo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) dribblesIndiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) the ball while defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Related stories on Indiana basketball