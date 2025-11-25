Point Spread Favors Indiana By Substantial Margin Over Kansas State
Indiana has an important nonconference test Tuesday against Kansas State, and oddsmakers like the Hoosiers to pick up what could be a resume-boosting win.
Indiana is favored by 10.5-points against Kansas State, and the over/under is 164.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook Tuesday morning. The Hoosiers' moneyline odds are -550, while the Wildcats are +410 underdogs on the moneyline.
Under first-year coach Darian DeVries, the Hoosiers enter Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall with a 5-0 record. Senior forward Tucker DeVries leads the team with 19.2 points per game, though it's been a balanced effort with five players averaging double-digit points.
Indiana's results against the spread in 2025-26
- Nov. 5: Indiana defeated Alabama A&M 98-51 at home as a 29.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (149) went over the 147.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Nov. 9: Indiana defeated Marquette 100-77 on a neutral site as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (177) went over the 157.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Nov. 12: Indiana defeated Milwaukee 101-70 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 165.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Nov. 16: Indiana defeated Incarnate Word 69-61 at home as a 29.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (130) went under the 157.5-point line. Record: 4-0
- Nov. 20: Indiana defeated Lindenwood 73-53 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (126) went under the 154.5-point line. Record: 5-0
Indiana's record against the spread this season is 3-2, and the point total has gone over in three of five games. Tuesday's game is the second-smallest point spread and the second-highest over/under.
On the other side, Kansas State is 3-3 against the spread this season, and the point total has gone over in all six games. The Wildcats underdogs by the largest margin of their season against Indiana, and the over/under is tied for the third-highest of their season.
Kansas State got off to a 5-0 start, too, before stumbling in a one-point loss to Nebraska on a neutral site. Under fourth-year coach Jerome Tang, the Wildcats have the nation's leading scorer in point guard PJ Haggerty, who's averaging 28 points per game on 40.9% 3-point shooting.
Kansas State's results against the spread in 2025-26
- Nov. 4: Kansas State defeated UNC-Greensboro 93-64 at home as a 19.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (157) went over the 148.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Nov. 8: Kansas State defeated Bellarmine 98-71 at home as a 29.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (169) went over the 167.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Nov. 13: Kansas State defeated Cal 99-96 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (195) went over the 164.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Nov. 17: Kansas State defeated Tulsa 84-83 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (167) went over the 160.5-point line. Record: 4-0
- Nov. 20: Kansas State defeated Mississippi State 98-77 on a neutral site as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (175) went over the 164.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Nov. 21: Kansas State lost 86-85 to Nebraska on a neutral site as a 1.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (171) went over the 168.5-point line. Record: 5-1
