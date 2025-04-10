Report: Lamar Wilkerson Includes Indiana Among Schools He Will Visit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal prospect that has intrigued Indiana basketball fans the most in the last week is Sam Houston guard Lamar Wilkerson.
There’s a very good reason for that.
Wilkerson averaged 20.5 points and 4 rebounds for the Bearkats in the 2025 season.
He’s the kind of wing who could have a transformative effect on an offense if his shooting translates from Conference USA to a major conference. Wilkerson converted 44.5% from 3-point range in 2025 and is a career 40% 3-point shooter. Wilkerson is also an 82.6% career free throw shooter.
Wilkerson is one of the most highly-coveted guards in the portal and Indiana is in the mix.
According to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.com, Indiana will be among the schools Wilkerson will visit when the dead period on men’s basketball recruiting is lifted on Friday.
Indiana will have stiff competition. Wilkerson is also set to visit Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss. Not all visits materialize if a school is persuasive enough to get a player to commit while on-campus.
The Ashdown, Ark. native fits the kind of player model that Indiana coach Darian DeVries likes to have on his teams – someone who can score in a variety of ways.
Wilkerson has already played inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Wilkerson scored 18 points on 8 of 18 shooting when Indiana defeated Sam Houston 97-71 on Dec. 3, 2024. He was 2 of 4 from 3-point range against the Hoosiers.
So far, DeVries has brought point guard Conor Enright, his son Tucker DeVries and stretch forward Reed Bailey into the Indiana fold.
