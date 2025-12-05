How To Watch Indiana vs Louisville Basketball

Saturday marks a massive day in Indiana athletics, with the 22nd-ranked men's basketball team taking on No. 6 Louisville, followed by the Big Ten championship football game between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana.

Both matchups take place in Indianapolis, with the basketball game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the football game at nearby Lucas Oil Stadium. While both football teams remain undefeated, the basketball teams took their first loss of the season in their most recent game.

The Hoosiers were upset as 8.5-point favorites in a 73-64 loss at Minnesota that saw Indiana shoot below 30% from 3-point range and get outrebounded 40-25. Louisville was a narrow favorite as it went on the road to No. 25 Arkansas, but the Cardinals lost 89-80 after going 8-for-37 from 3-point range.

Here's more information on Saturday's game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Louisville

Who: No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) vs. No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 0-0 in ACC)

No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) vs. No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-1, 0-0 in ACC) What: Nonconference, neutral site matchup

Nonconference, neutral site matchup When: Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) in Indianapolis, Ind.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse (20,000) in Indianapolis, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS TV announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Clark Kellog (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Clark Kellog (analyst), Robbie Hummel (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Louisville is a 5.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 157.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday morning. Moneyline odds were not offered at the time of publication.

Louisville is a 5.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 157.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday morning. Moneyline odds were not offered at the time of publication. Recent results: Indiana defeated Bethune-Cookman 100-56 at home on Nov. 29, and then lost 73-64 at Minnesota on Wednesday. Louisville won 104-47 at home against N.J. Tech on Nov. 26, and then lost 89-80 at No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday.

Indiana defeated Bethune-Cookman 100-56 at home on Nov. 29, and then lost 73-64 at Minnesota on Wednesday. Louisville won 104-47 at home against N.J. Tech on Nov. 26, and then lost 89-80 at No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Louisville went 27-8 overall and finished second in the ACC with an 18-2 conference record. The Cardinals earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 89-75 to No. 9 seed Creighton in the Round of 64.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Louisville went 27-8 overall and finished second in the ACC with an 18-2 conference record. The Cardinals earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 89-75 to No. 9 seed Creighton in the Round of 64. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 12-10. Louisville dominated last year's matchup in the Bahamas 89-61, but Indiana won the previous two games: 74-66 in New York during the 2023-24 season and 68-67 in Bloomington in 2018-19. Louisville won the previous four matchups dating back to 2002-03. The teams have played three times in Indianapolis, and Louisville has won twice, most recently in 2016-17.

Meet the coaches

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey against the NJIT Highlanders at KFC Yum! Center. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Pat Kelsey, Louisville: Kelsey, 50, is 34-9 overall and 18-2 in ACC play in the midst of his second season at Louisville. The Cardinals lost in the Round of 64 as No. 8 seed in his first season. Kelsey previously coached Charleston to a 75-27 record and two NCAA Tournament appearances from 2021-24. He also guided Winthrop to a 186-95 record with four Big South Conference regular season titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances from 2012-21. Before becoming a head coach, he was an assistant at Xavier and Wake Forest. Kelsey played point guard at Wyoming and Xavier from 1993-98.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 7-1 in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

What to know about Louisville

Louisville began the season with seven straight wins over South Carolina State, Jackson State, Kentucky, Ohio, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and N.J. Tech before losing 89-80 on Wednesday at No. 25 Arkansas.

The Cardinals are ranked No. 6 in the AP poll an No. 12 in the NET with one Quad 1 loss and five Quad 4 wins. KenPom ranks Louisville No. 13 overall with the No. 4 offensive efficiency, No. 36 defensive efficiency and No. 47 adjusted tempo.

Louisville is led in scoring by a trio of guards: Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell (19.5 ppg, 41.9 3pt %), five-star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. (17.6 ppg, 27.4 3pt %) and Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely (12.1 ppg, 41.0 3pt %). Sananda Fru, a 6-foot-11 forward, leads Louisville with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game after playing professionally in Germany last season.

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going into the year, Louisville lost four outgoing transfers and added eight new players as part of a class that ranked No. 10 overall by 247Sports. Five of its top six leading scorers from last season graduated or transferred out, including Terrence Edwards, Chucky Hepburn, Reyne Smith, James Scott and Noah Waterman. Senior guard J'Vonne Hadley was the team's lone returning starter, and he's averaging 9.0 points per game this season.

The Cardinals were ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP poll and picked to finish second in the preseason ACC poll behind Duke. Brown and Conwell were picked to the preseason All-ACC first team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.