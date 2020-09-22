SI.com
Romeo Langford Will Miss Rest of Season Following Wrist Surgery

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford will miss the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Celtics announced Tuesday.

Langford underwent successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist on Tuesday morning.

This was an injury that flared up for Langford right before the playoffs started, but he originally wanted to push off surgery until after the season was finished.

Langford, the former Indiana standout, was inserted into the game very early in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, but he only played 81 seconds before leaving with an abductor strain.

The rookie guard finished his season averaging 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 11.6 minutes per game.

Langford only appeared in 32 games as he spent the beginning of the season recovering from a torn ligament in his thumb, which he suffered while playing at Indiana.

He jumped up and down between the G-League, but once Langford got fully healthy, he started to establish himself in the rotation for the Celtics.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens praised Langford for his defense toward the end of the season, which is why Langford saw some rare minutes against Miami in Game 2 to try and slow down the Heat's motion offense.

Now the Celtics will be without Langford in their quest to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Boston trails Miami 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals with Game 4 taking place Wednesday night.

