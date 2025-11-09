3 Instant Takeaways as Indiana Basketball Races Past Marquette
CHICAGO — Indiana men’s basketball aced its first regular season test under coach Darian DeVries, racing to a 100-77 victory over Marquette on Sunday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago.
The Hoosiers (2-0) held a commanding 56-38 lead at halftime, but the Golden Eagles (1-1) came out the more aggressive team, trimming the deficit to 65-55 with 13-and-a-half minutes remaining.
Indiana never let the margin get to single digits, and the Hoosiers led by as many as 25 points. They held the lead for nearly 36 minutes and trailed for just over two minutes.
Here are three takeaways from the Hoosiers’ neutral site victory.
Tucker DeVries stars for Indiana
No matter if he were falling away or spotting up, no matter the game’s momentum and no matter if he were beyond the 3-point line or inside the arc, DeVries seemed unstoppable in the first half.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound DeVries was 8-for-12 shooting from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, and he went 3 of 3 at the free throw line to finish the first half with 24 points.
DeVries, a redshirt senior, battled foul trouble in the second half but closed the game with 28 points. He had a few exuberant celebrations and made multiple momentum-changing triples, including after the Golden Eagles trimmed their deficit to 10 points.
Redshirt senior guard Lamar Wilkerson joined DeVries with an explosive offensive outing, adding 23 points on 8-for-19 shooting while going 6 of 10 from distance.
IU’s offense adds another efficient, productive day to its tally
The Hoosiers scored 98 points in their season-opening win against Alabama A&M on Nov. 5, and they hardly slowed down against better competition Sunday.
Indiana shot 50% from the field and went 14-for-28 shooting from beyond the arc. The Hoosiers were also 20 of 24 at the free throw line, and they dished 27 assists to eight turnovers.
DeVries and Wilkerson aside, Indiana landed two others in double figures, as freshman forward Trent Sisley and senior forward Sam Alexis each notched 13 points.
The Hoosiers’ offense appears full of scorers, facilitators and, perhaps the sight for the sorest of eyes, shooters.
Fouls remain problematic
While only one Hoosier fouled out — guard Conor Enright with just over four minutes remaining — foul trouble ran rampant. DeVries and senior guard Tayton Conerway each committed four fouls, and senior forward Reed Bailey played only three first-half minutes after picking up two quick fouls.
Marquette capitalized, as it went 29 of 33 at the free throw line. The Golden Eagles shot just 22 of 59 from the floor and 4 of 16 from 3-point range, but the foul stripe kept them alive.
Indiana will enter its 7 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against Milwaukee seeking to limit the referees’ whistles at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.