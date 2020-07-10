IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Seeing Red: Red Scare Eliminates House Of Paign From TBT 2020

Matthew Stevens

The run for House Of Paign in The Basketball Tournament is over.

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, the Illinois alumni team couldn’t make it two in a row over teams from the Buckeye State as House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, 83-76 in the quarterfinals of TBT 2020.

If not for a 21-9 run during the Elam Ending portion of the game, the final score wouldn’t have nearly looked as close as Red Scare got double-double efforts from former Ohio State 7-footer Trevor Thompson (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Dean Oliver (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Red Scare will play Golden Eagles, the Marquette alumni team, Sunday in the semifinals where the winner will advance for the right to play for the $1 million championship prize.

House Of Paign forward Mike Daum, the seventh all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history while playing for Scott Nagy at South Dakota State, was held to just 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting from the field and three rebounds after averaging a double-double in the first two games.

"Daum was being hard on himself at the end and even said 'I'm sorry' to me and all I said was 'why are you apologizing?," House Of Paign head coach/general manager Mike LaTulip said. "We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you'."

Red Scare, which was able to force House Of Paign into nine first-half turnovers, had five players finish in double figures and were led by Ryan Mikesell’s 16 points and eight rebounds. The role player for this past season’s Dayton team that was near the top of the national rankings has been in double figures in all three Red Scare wins in TBT 2020.

Andres Feliz, who is likely to have numerous professional basketball opportunities following his three games in TBT 2020, finished with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

House Of Paign, which had been able to turn on the offense at a moments notice in this tournament, was just 6 of 23 from three-point range Friday night leading to their elimination in the squad’s debut year of TBT competition. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Illini Live Blog: Can House Of Paign Advance To The 2020 TBT Final Four?

After knocking off the defending champs two days ago, the Illinois alumni team House Of Paign takes on the Dayton alumni team Red Scare in the quarterfinal game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

Maven/Sports Illustrated Big Ten Publishers Roundtable On The Big Ten's Conference-Only Schedule Plan

The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their reactions to the conference news on July 10.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 10, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens didn't have much to talk about in today's morning update video, right?

Matthew Stevens

Like Father, Like Son: Josh Kreutz, Son Of Six-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Commits To Lovie Smith’s Illini

By becoming the 13th commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, Josh Kreutz has agreed to play for the same head coach that his father Olin had in the NFL for nine years.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Big Ten’s Conference-Only Schedule Plan May Hit Illinois Football The Hardest

The Illinois football program was hoping to build momentum for a 2020 season with a light non-conference slate in September that is now gone.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules For All Fall Sports, Including Football

The Big Ten Conference has announced a fall athletics schedule that mandates all 14 league members will only play conference games.

Matthew Stevens

Feliz Showing Impressive Two-Way Play Familiar To Illini Fans In TBT Debut

As skillful as he’s been with the basketball in his hands, Andres Feliz has been defined on the defensive end in House Of Paign’s first two TBT wins.

Matthew Stevens

Is Illinois Basketball Still Trying To Recruit A Transfer For The 2020-21 Season?

Despite not having a guaranteed scholarship to offer for the upcoming season, Illinois reportedly is still attacking the transfer market for a forward.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 9, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - House Of Paign 76, Carmen's Crew 68

The mostly Illinois alumni team 'House of Paign' takes on the defending champions, top seed and host 'Carmen's Crew' in the Round-of-16 game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

by

illinidawg