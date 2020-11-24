Tennessee Tech Coach John Pelphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Travel to Bloomington
Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19, so he will not be at the game Wednesday in Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by Matt Denison, who hosts the Hoosier Report on 1450 WXVW.
Pelphrey will not travel to Bloomington on Wednesday for the game against Indiana.
Tennessee Tech assistant coach Marcus King will serve as acting coach for the game.
Indiana and Tennessee Tech will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET on BTN inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Related Stories:
- FULL INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: The full schedule is here, including all conference and nonconference games. CLICK HERE
- JACKSON-DAVIS ON KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of 20 forwards on the 2021 Karl Malone Award watch list. CLICK HERE