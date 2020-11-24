Tennessee Tech Coach John Pelphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Not Travel to Bloomington

Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19, so he will not be at the game Wednesday in Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey has tested positive for COVID-19, first reported by Matt Denison, who hosts the Hoosier Report on 1450 WXVW.

Pelphrey will not travel to Bloomington on Wednesday for the game against Indiana.

Tennessee Tech assistant coach Marcus King will serve as acting coach for the game.

Indiana and Tennessee Tech will tipoff at 8 p.m. ET on BTN inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

