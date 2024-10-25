Three Things To Watch For During Indiana’s Men’s Basketball Exhibition At Tennessee
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There’s none of that secret scrimmage nonsense when it comes to Indiana’s men’s basketball team. Hoosiers fans will get to see the new-look Hoosiers develop before their eyes.
Nine days after Indiana fans got a sneak-peek at the preseason No. 17 Hoosiers at Hoosier Hysteria at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana will give everyone a longer look as they take on preseason No. 12 Tennessee at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
The NCAA allows public scrimmages between Division I schools as long as the benefits for the game go to charity. In this case, proceeds go to the John McLendon Foundation.
Indiana will have another exhibition against Pat Knight-coached Marian on Nov. 1 at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers open their regular season against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 6.
The Tennessee game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. It can be accessed via SECnetwork.com, WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN-plus with TV provider username and password. Subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.
It's an exhibition, so winning or losing isn't entirely the point, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson wants his Hoosiers to show progress and to come out strong.
"You want to win. I don't think any player or coach goes into a game not wanting to win, but it is a game that gives me an opportunity to evaluate what we've done in the summer and up to this points. You want to see those things come to light," Woodson said on Friday.
"I'm anxious to see how we play offensively. I'm anxious to see how we defend," Woodson added.
Here are three things to watch for as the Hoosiers battle the Volunteers:
1. Can Indiana Shoot It Better?
Indiana fans have spent much of the season champing at the bit to see the new-look Indiana offense which, many hope, will feature a revamped perimeter shooting attack.
The addition of Luke Goode, Kanaan Carlyle and Myles Rice is expected to give Indiana a renewed prowess from beyond the arc. Hope is also high that Mackenzie Mgbako will build on his late-season improvement from long range and that Trey Galloway will revert to something close to his 46% 3-point form from 2023 after he plunged to 26% in 2024.
Hoosier Hysteria did not turn out to be the shooting showcase some hoped it might be. Overall, Indiana was 5 of 18 from 3-point range. Goode hit a couple of 3-pointers early in the scrimmage, and Mgbako and Rice made a trio in the final six possessions of the scrimmage, including a buzzer-beater by Mgbako.
Between those two spurts, Indiana shooters combined to miss eight 3-pointers in a row.
Of course it was just a scrimmage, so there’s no reason to panic. However, a segment of Indiana fans are never very far from panic stage, so it would be good for the peace of mind for all concerned if Indiana can shoot it better in a game that will be much more competitive.
2. Let’s Have A Longer Look At The Newbies
The cup of coffee we got from Hoosier Hysteria was nice, but we all want to see more.
We saw that Goode has zero fear when it comes to firing away from range. Let’s see what he does with more intense defensive attention.
We saw that freshman Bryson Tucker has a pretty fall-away jumper, but what else can he demonstrate that gets fans excited?
We saw that Carlyle is athletic and can use his speed to free himself for shots. He was also 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Is he streaky or was Hoosier Hysteria just an off-night?
Rice was steady and got more aggressive in seeking his own shot toward the end of the scrimmage. He was a scoring guard for Washington State. How much will he need to take on that role with the Hoosiers?
Finally, post player Langdon Hatton got a long look as opposition for Oumar Ballo in the scrimmage. While Ballo wasn’t exactly attacking with full force, Hatton was tenacious. He scored 6 points, all from opportunities born out of sticking to this spot under the rim. Can Indiana expect more of the same from Hatton?
"We were looking at all kinds of bigs and he wanted to be here. When players want to be here when you're recruiting them, that says a lot. We kind of like some of the things he did on both sides of the ball," said Woodson on what he liked about Hatton.
3. What Will The Rotation Look Like?
One thing Hoosier Hysteria did not reveal is what kind of rotation Mike Woodson might employ once the real thing starts for the Hoosiers in November.
The eternal caveat is that exhibition games are just that – coaches like to tinker and test out personnel groups. That’s precisely the point of an exhibition. Still, it’s better than nothing, and it gives a possible window into what the Indiana coaching staff is thinking going forward.
One area that is of interest is how Woodson will use his big men. How long will Ballo and Malik Reneau be on the floor together? How much will Hatton play?
The backcourt has a wealth of options, but how will they be deployed? How many small lineups will be seen on the floor? Will Indiana put four guards on the floor at the same time?
Will players who didn’t play in Hoosier Hysteria – Trey Galloway and Jakai Newton – join the rotation? You’d think discretion would be the better part of valor and they’ll sit, but it might also be a chance for either of them to come back for good.
Woodson said both played about 15-18 minutes each in a scrimmage on Wednesday, but also said they have not fully recovered. Woodson was non-committal about whether either would play on Sunday.
It will be fascinating to see what the Hoosiers cook up for the Volunteers on Sunday.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Video from Mike Woodson's Friday Zoom meeting with the media. CLICK HERE.
- STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM HOOSIER HYSTERIA: A recap of Hoosier Hysteria. CLICK HERE.
- GALLOWAY WANTS TO GO OUT ON HIGH NOTE: Trey Galloway has been part of the Indiana program since 2020. He's committed to helping Indiana win big in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- HOW WILL INDIANA BE DEFENSIVELY? Mike Woodson feels confident, but some Hoosiers will have to improve. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ALTERING OFFENSE: New-look Indiana roster has coach Mike Woodson ready to re-tool the offense. CLICK HERE.
- RENEAU DESERVED BETTER: Malik Reneau didn't make the Big Ten preseason team, but that's less a reflection on Reneau than it is on the weird new Big Ten landscape. Todd's Take tackles it. CLICK HERE.