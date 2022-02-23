Skip to main content

Tipoff Time Set For Indiana's Regular-Season Finale at Purdue

Indiana and Purdue will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5 in the regular season finale for both schools. ESPN finalized its schedule for that day on Tuesday. Indiana beat Purdue 68-65 earlier this year, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last piece of the puzzle is now in place on Indiana's basketball schedule. The game time is set for the regular-season finale at Purdue after ESPN announced the game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5.

Purdue, currently 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten, has won six straight games against Indiana in West Lafayette. The last time Indiana claimed a victory at Mackey Arena dates back to Jan. 30, 2013. 

Purdue had won nine straight games in the series overall until Jan. 20, when the Hoosiers beat them  68-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee, who is a Lafayette native, had a career-high 20 points that night, and hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to give Indiana the win.

Purdue is a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin, who are at 12-4. The Boilers play at Michigan State and Wisconsin before ending the season with Indiana.

Read More

The Hoosiers, 16-10 and 7-9 in the Big Ten, are on a five-game losing streak. Before the Purdue game, they host Maryland on Thursday, play at Minnesota on Sunday and then have their home finale on Wednesday against Rutgers.

Here is Indiana's full basketball schedule, with game times and TV information, including links to all of the game stories and Tom Brew columns from every game this season. CLICK HERE

  • OHIO STATE TOPS INDIANA IN OT: Indiana erased an 11-point deficit in the second half, but then blew a late lead of their own in the final minute of the game and got boat-raced in overtime, losing 80-69 to No. 22 Ohio State for its fifth straight loss. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: A surprisingly common theme throughout Indiana's late failures this year is that standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has gone long stretches without scoring — or even shooting — late in tight games. Sure, he attracts a lot of attention, but Indiana needs much more out of the 6-foot-9 star in the final four games. CLICK HERE
  • 1,000-POINT SCORERS: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is now No. 21 on the Hoosiers' all-time scoring list after scoring 13 points against Ohio State on Monday night. He's tied with Robert Johnson now, and is 14 points away from No. 20 Ray Tolbert. Here is the complete list of 1,000-point scorers in school history. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana 2021-22 basketball schedule, with game times and TV information, plus links to all game stories, Tom Brew columns and photo galleries. CLICK HERE

IndianaRobPhiniseePurdueEricHunter
Basketball

Tipoff Time Set For Indiana's Regular-Season Finale at Purdue

By Tom Brew
54 seconds ago
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
Basketball

Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

By Tom Brew
1 hour ago
USATSI_15708691
Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

By Tom Brew
1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 5.55.29 AM
Baseball

Indiana Baseball 2022 Schedule

By Tom Brew
1 hour ago
USATSI_17738680
Basketball

Here's What Guard Xavier Johnson Said After the Hoosiers' Overtime Loss to Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
14 hours ago
IndianaClemsonBaseballKipFougerousse
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Lessons Learned From Hoosiers' Opening Weekend at Clemson

By Tom Brew
15 hours ago
Mike Woodson
Basketball

'As a Coach, I've Always Put it on Myself,' Mike Woodson Said in a Post Game Press Conference Following Indiana's Loss to Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
15 hours ago
Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson double team Ohio State's E.J. Liddell.
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Indiana at Ohio State

By Haley Jordan
17 hours ago