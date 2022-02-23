Tipoff Time Set For Indiana's Regular-Season Finale at Purdue

Indiana and Purdue will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5 in the regular season finale for both schools. ESPN finalized its schedule for that day on Tuesday. Indiana beat Purdue 68-65 earlier this year, snapping a nine-game losing streak in the series.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last piece of the puzzle is now in place on Indiana's basketball schedule. The game time is set for the regular-season finale at Purdue after ESPN announced the game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5.

Purdue, currently 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten, has won six straight games against Indiana in West Lafayette. The last time Indiana claimed a victory at Mackey Arena dates back to Jan. 30, 2013.

Purdue had won nine straight games in the series overall until Jan. 20, when the Hoosiers beat them 68-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee, who is a Lafayette native, had a career-high 20 points that night, and hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to give Indiana the win.

Purdue is a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin, who are at 12-4. The Boilers play at Michigan State and Wisconsin before ending the season with Indiana.

The Hoosiers, 16-10 and 7-9 in the Big Ten, are on a five-game losing streak. Before the Purdue game, they host Maryland on Thursday, play at Minnesota on Sunday and then have their home finale on Wednesday against Rutgers.

