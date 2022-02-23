Tipoff Time Set For Indiana's Regular-Season Finale at Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The last piece of the puzzle is now in place on Indiana's basketball schedule. The game time is set for the regular-season finale at Purdue after ESPN announced the game will tip off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5.
Purdue, currently 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten, has won six straight games against Indiana in West Lafayette. The last time Indiana claimed a victory at Mackey Arena dates back to Jan. 30, 2013.
Purdue had won nine straight games in the series overall until Jan. 20, when the Hoosiers beat them 68-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee, who is a Lafayette native, had a career-high 20 points that night, and hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to give Indiana the win.
Purdue is a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin, who are at 12-4. The Boilers play at Michigan State and Wisconsin before ending the season with Indiana.
The Hoosiers, 16-10 and 7-9 in the Big Ten, are on a five-game losing streak. Before the Purdue game, they host Maryland on Thursday, play at Minnesota on Sunday and then have their home finale on Wednesday against Rutgers.
Here is Indiana's full basketball schedule, with game times and TV information, including links to all of the game stories and Tom Brew columns from every game this season. CLICK HERE
