11 Indiana Women's Basketball Games Set for Big Ten TV Package

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Indiana women's basketball program announced that 11 games will be featured as part of the Big Ten television package.

Indiana's TV debut will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup versus North Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Fast forward to New Year's Day, and the TV schedule will pick back up with Indiana's game versus Nebraska live on ESPN2. The following three broadcasted games (Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State) will be on BTN while the Hoosiers' rivalry matchup versus Purdue will be shown on FS1 in Feb. 2023.

Four more games (Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue) will then be featured on BTN. The final game slated on the TV schedule is Indiana at Iowa on ESPN2.

Below is a full breakdown of the TV schedule. Times for games not included in the TV package will be posted at a later date.

2022-23 Indiana Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

Thursday 12/1/22

North Carolina @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1/1/23

Nebraska @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — ESPN2 1:00 p.m.

Thursday 1/12/23

Maryland @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:30 p.m.

Monday 1/23/23

Indiana @ Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mich. — BTN 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Thursday 1/26/23

Ohio State @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 2/5/23

Indiana @ Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. — FS1 2:00 p.m.

Thursday 2/9/23

Iowa @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:30 p.m.

Monday 2/13/23

Indiana @ Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio — BTN 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Thursday 2/16/23

Michigan @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 2/19/23

Purdue @ Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 2/26/23

Indiana @ Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa — ESPN2 4:00 p.m.

