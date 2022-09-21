Skip to main content
11 Indiana Women's Basketball Games Set for Big Ten TV Package

This season, 11 Hoosier women's basketball games will be broadcast as part of the Big Ten's television package. Check out the full TV schedule complete with times and networks.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Indiana women's basketball program announced that 11 games will be featured as part of the Big Ten television package.

Indiana's TV debut will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup versus North Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Fast forward to New Year's Day, and the TV schedule will pick back up with Indiana's game versus Nebraska live on ESPN2. The following three broadcasted games (Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State) will be on BTN while the Hoosiers' rivalry matchup versus Purdue will be shown on FS1 in Feb. 2023.

Four more games (Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue) will then be featured on BTN. The final game slated on the TV schedule is Indiana at Iowa on ESPN2.

Below is a full breakdown of the TV schedule. Times for games not included in the TV package will be posted at a later date.

2022-23 Indiana Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

Thursday 12/1/22

North Carolina Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1/1/23

Nebraska Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — ESPN2 1:00 p.m.

Thursday 1/12/23

Maryland Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:30 p.m.

Monday 1/23/23

Indiana Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mich. — BTN 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Thursday 1/26/23

Ohio State Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 2/5/23

Indiana Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. — FS1 2:00 p.m.

Thursday 2/9/23

Iowa Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 6:30 p.m.

Monday 2/13/23

Indiana Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio — BTN 6, 7 or 8 p.m.

Thursday 2/16/23

Michigan Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 8:30 p.m.

Sunday 2/19/23

Purdue Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. — BTN 12:00 p.m.

Sunday 2/26/23

Indiana Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa — ESPN2 4:00 p.m.

  • MEET THE PLAYERS — LILLY MEISTER Rounding out the Indiana women's basketball new player profiles is 6'3" freshman forward Lilly Meister from Rochester, Minn. Meister was called up to play varsity in seventh grade and left her high school as one of two players to reach 2,000 career points. Welcome to Indiana! CLICK HERE
  • IU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE On Wednesday, Indiana women's basketball announced its 2022-23 schedule. Take a look at the full slate. Game and TV times are to be determined. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE PLAYERS — SYDNEY PARRISH We resume our series where we introduce to you the new faces of Indiana women's basketball. Junior guard Sydney Parrish hails from Fishers, Ind. but found a basketball home in Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Indiana earlier this year. CLICK HERE

