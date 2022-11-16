My Two Cents: Emptying the Mailbox, Answering Readers' Questions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As we get close to the meat of Indiana's nonconference schedule starting on Friday at Xavier, I thought it was a good time to reach out for questions from you, the readers. You did not disappoint, as expected.

Here are your questions for me, and my answers:

Best depth, historically

Question from Richard Jarboe: "The depth of talent on this team is one of the most impressive that we have had in years. In your opinion, what former team stands out to you with this type of talent from top to bottom on the roster that is comparable?''

ANSWER from Tom Brew: "That's a one tough, because Indiana has had some deep teams that weren't very good the past decade or so, so I focused more on Indiana's really good teams that often got huge sparks off the bench. My mind takes me straight to 2002, the last IU team to reach the Final Four. AJ Moye and Jeffrey Newton did a ton of big things off the bench that year, as did Jarred Odle before working into the starting lineup. Even Donald Perry had some big games. One of my biggest frustrations was not playing AJ Moye more in the national championship game loss to Maryland. I thought he could have helped, but he only played seven minutes and took one shot. He was such a tough kid who had that attitude of ''we're not losing.'' He could have made a difference. He thought so too. AJ was our best interview of the 2002 guys when Terry Hutchens and I wrote our IU book "Missing Banners.'' AJ was still mad, 15 years later, that he didn't get off the bench that night.''

A.J. Moye, who helped the 2002 Hoosiers reach the national championship game, is one of the best bench players in Indiana history. (IU Athletics)

Dealing with substitution patterns

Question from Eddie Thompson: "With a team at least 10 deep, how does Woody handle substitution patterns in games to not disrupt flow?''

ANSWER from Tom Brew: "I think it's really just nine deep in games that matter, to be honest. Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo have to play up front, and Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates need to be out there, too. I don't think we'll see much of C.J. Gunn, Kaleb Banks, Logan Duncomb and Anthony Leal early in games. I'm really not worried about flow, Eddie, because they've all played together in different lineups all summer. It's going to be about performing while you're out there. That's why I won't be surprised to see quick hooks for starters like Race Thompson, Miller Kopp or even Xavier Johnson if things aren't going well. Mike Woodson has a good feel for this team, so I'm not worried about how he subs. Just need to keep Trayce Jackson-Davis out there longer in tight games.''

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo answers a question from HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew during Big Ten basketball media days in 2019.

Punching a coach?

Question from KC Lewis: "Who would you rather punch in the face, Tom Izzo or Gene Keady?''

ANSWER from Tom Brew: "My answer will probably surprise you, but my answer is NEITHER. I really like those guys and consider both of them to be among the best college basketball coaches I've ever seen. I get together with Coach Keady every spring for an interview over breakfast and it's one of my favorite days of the year. Last year, it was the day after he had just visited with Bob Knight in Bloomington, and he told a ton of great stories. Tom Izzo's record speak for itself and he's great with the media any time we need anything. I really wished Indiana would have hired Izzo after the Bob Knight firing. I would have backed up the money truck for him.''

Former Purdue coach Gene Keady is all smiles while talking basketball with publisher Tom Brew over breakfast in February of 2021.

What's the success bar for this season?

Question from Tylor Cain: "Considering our talent and depth, it's obvious that making the tournament this year is expected, although nothing is ever guaranteed. How far does IU have to go in the big dance for this season to be considered a success? It feels like a make-or-break year for the program with four — or potentially all five — starters leaving after this season.

ANSWER from Tom Brew: "Indiana hasn't won a game in the second week of the NCAA Tournament since 2002, so to me that's where the line is for this to be a successful season. Winning a Sweet 16 game is a must to consider this season a success, and anything beyond that is gravy. I also think winning a Big Ten title has to happen too for this to be a success. When the Kenpom preseason rankings came out, they had Indiana at No. 12, the highest of any Big Ten team. They also had them going 22-9 in the regular season and 13-7 in the Big Ten. I think they're better than that. Even with their tough schedule, I'm thinking more like 25-6 and 15-5 or 16-4 in the Big Ten.''

Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring legacy

Question from Dylan Howard: "Where would a deep run in the tournament put Trayce Jackson-Davis on Indiana's all-time scoring list?

ANSWER from Tom Brew: "I have that story on the Indiana all-time scoring list that I update after every one of Trayce's games, and people love it. He started 15th on the list, and already passed Greg Graham and Scott May — two great players — on opening night. If he plays 35 games and averages 20 points a game, that would put him at No. 3 behind Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford. I think that's as high as he can get, even if he played 38-40 games. That's quite a career, for sure. He'll be top three in rebounds and blocks too, more than likely.''

If he performs well all season, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) could be as high as No. 3 on the Hoosiers' all-time scoring list. (USA TODAY Sports)

When was my first game at Assembly Hall?

Question from Carla Mullen: "When did you first attend an IU game, and what do you remember most about it?''