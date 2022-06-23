Big Ten Roundup: Top NBA Draft Prospects

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo released his final NBA mock draft on Thursday morning ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Auburn's Jabari Smith is projected to go No. 1 overall, followed by Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero. Let's take a look at where Woo believes the Big Ten's top prospects will land.

4. Kings: Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Sophomore

Keegan Murray did it all for Iowa in his breakout sophomore season, scoring 23.5 points with 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. He shot 39.8 percent from 3, and his 6-foot-8 frame and long arms made him a matchup nightmare for any opponent. The first-team All-Big Ten selection fits the mold of the long, athletic, versatile and positionless-type player that the NBA now desires. In this scenario, he'd join a Sacramento Kings team whose top forwards include Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes.

5. Pistons: Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Jaden Ivey was perhaps the most exciting player to watch in the Big Ten last year because of his lightning-quick speed and confidence to put any defender on a poster. He scored 17.3 points with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 46 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3. He's at his best in transition, but SI's Jeremy Woo said Ivey needs to refine his game as a playmaker and learn to defend with intent. If Ivey falls to Detroit here, he could create one of the best young backcourts in the NBA alongside last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.

13. Hornets: Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Height: 6' 5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

Last year's Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis falling to the Charlotte Hornets at 13 feels like excellent value late in the lottery. Davis scored 19.7 points per game last season with 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals. He shot just 30.9 percent from 3, but used his mid-range game and ability to finish around the rim to dominate opponents. Like Murray, Davis took a huge leap in his sophomore season, which is a good sign for even more development in the NBA. The Hornets could build an exciting, young backcourt with Davis alongside LaMelo Ball here.

18. Bulls: Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Malaki Branham went from a freshman on no one's draft radar to a potential top-20 pick after exploding for Ohio State in Big Ten play. He was held to single digits in each of Ohio State's non-conference games, but Branham made national attention with a 35-point game at Nebraska on Jan. 2. He scored 20-plus points seven more times, including a 31-point effort at Illinois. Branham shot 41.6 percent from 3, en route to winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year. In this situation, he'd join a Bulls team with plenty of ball-handlers – Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine, Coby White, Demar Derozan, Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu – but his potential at 19 years old might be too high to pass up.

32. Magic: Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Caleb Houstan scored 10.1 points and four rebounds per game for Michigan with 35.5 percent 3-point shooting. He posted back-to-back 21-point games in February, but then scored zero points in two of Michigan's final five games. Despite his inconsistencies, Houstan has the size and versatility to attract NBA teams in the second round.

37: Kings, E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 21 | Junior

E.J. Liddell's development over three years at Ohio State was impressive, going from a 19.2 percent 3-point shooter to 37.4 as a junior. He became a threat to score at any spot on the court and was the conference's top shot blocker, leading to first-team All-Big Ten honors with 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game. NBA scouts might think he's a bit undersized as a forward in the NBA at 6-foot-7, but Liddell feels like a major steal this late.

40. Timberwolves, Max Christie, G, Michigan State

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Freshman

Max Christie didn't quite live up to the hype as a McDonald's All-American in his freshman season at Michigan State, scoring 9.3 points per game on 38.2 percent shooting. He could have returned to Michigan State to become the team's leading scorer, but Christie was once a projected lottery pick so the potential is still there.

42. Knicks: Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 179 | Age: 19 | Freshman

The last of the Big Ten's projected draft picks, McGowens had an impressive freshman season despite playing for the conference's worst team. He scored 16.8 points per game and was an All-Big Ten player. Perhaps the biggest concern is his 27.4 percent 3-point shooting, but that number should go up in the NBA when the sole defensive focus isn't on McGowens like it was in the Big Ten.

