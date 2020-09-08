SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 7): OG Anunoby, Raptors Routed in Game 5 Loss to Celtics

Tom Brew

OG Anunoby and the Toronto expended every last big of energy they had to get back into their series with the Boston Celtics, and they paid the price for that in Game 5 on Monday night.

The Raptors didn't have much energy in the first quarter, and were down by 16 points almost immediately. They were down by 28 in the second quarter and got routed 111-89 as Boston took a 3-2 series.

"I think the energy level of our guys, we kinda just weren’t with it tonight," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "They looked faster, stronger and hungrier than we did."

In the first nine minutes of the game, former Hoosier Anunoby had five points on a three-pointer and a layup — and all of his teammates had none.

After losing the first two games, Toronto played their key players heavy minutes to get back into the series. All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and Anunoby playing over 45 minutes in Game 3 and the Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam trio playing nearly 44 minutes each in Game 4.

They were tired Monday, and it showed.

"They were quicker to the ball, they were playing with more force and pace, and as a result you saw the start that they were able to get out to," VanVleet said.

That lack of energy was clear right from the start for Toronto. The Raptors opened the game shooting 1-for-10 from the field. It wasn't until the 3:06 mark of the first quarter that someone other than Anunoby scored a bucket. And while missed 3-pointers certainly cost Toronto early, it was the 1-for-7 start in the restricted zone that really showed just how out of sync the Raptors were offensively.

"It really felt like we were sitting out there wide open," Nurse said. "I thought that they were open as well, but I thought, we were flying at them, challenging them not unlike we would."

Now Boston can close out the series on Wednesday night, and send the defending champions home.

“You can’t go through the playoffs without some heartbreak,” Stevens said. “You can’t go through the playoffs without some bad things happening.”

Anunoby played 27 minutes in the rout, scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds. 

Boston rookie Romeo Langford played the final three minutes for the Celtics. He missed his only shot, a three-pointer, and had one assist. 

Monday's Other NBA Game

  • Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver Nuggets 107: Paul George scored 32 points and spurred a big fourth-quarter rally to help the Clippers take a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets. Former Hoosier Noah Vonleh did not dress for Denver.

Tuesday's NBA Games

  • Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat, 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): The Bucks won Game 4 to stay alive and they'll need to do more of the same Tuesday in Game 5. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and is questionable for this game. The Heat are 7-1 so far in the playoffs, having swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
  • Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. ET (TV: TNT): Former Hoosier Eric Gordon and the Rockets have played well so far in this series, which is tied at 1-1. Game 3 will be critical, as someone looks to take the edge in the series. Gordon is averaging 19.3 points per game in the playoffs thus far. 
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 7): Playoff Picture Looking Bright for 4 Former Indiana Players

The four former Hoosiers playing in the big leagues right now are all on teams that seem headed for the playoffs this year.

Tom Brew

Titans Add Former Indiana WR Nick Westbrook to Practice Squad

Former Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Westbrook was cut by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, but he was immediately signed back to the team's practice squad on Sunday.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Eric Gordon Scores 24, But Rockets Drop Game 2 to Lakers

Eric Gordon matched his season high with six three-pointers and the Houston Rockets hit 22 long balls in all, but it wasn't enough against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 6): Giants' Caleb Barager Gets Another Win, Joins League Leaders

Caleb Baragar picked up his second win in two days and his fifth on the season after the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 5): Caleb Baragar Picks Up Another Win for Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar got the Giants out of a jam on Saturday, and pitched well enough to earn his fourth victory of the year in a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 5): OG Anunoby's Late Free Throws Help Raptors Even Series

The defending champion Toronto Raptors are right back in their second-round series after a Game 4 victory over the Boston Celtics, and former Indiana star OG Anunoby has been a big reason why.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosiers McCray, Westbrook, Godsil Cut by NFL Teams Saturday

All 32 NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday, and three former Indiana players — Robert McCray, Nick Westbrook and Dan Godsil — all were cut.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 4): Eric Gordon, Rockets Stun Lakers in Series Opener

There was no fatigue factor coming off a seven-game series, as the Houston Rockets pushed the Los Angeles Lakers around in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, winning easily, 112-97.

Tom Brew

Indiana Basketball Pauses Workouts After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Indiana basketball has had to pause its workouts after members in the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dylan Wallace

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Kenya Hunter Hire and Indiana Recruiting

Listen in to hear all the latest news on Indiana football and basketball, as well as updates on recruiting.

Dylan Wallace