NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 7): OG Anunoby, Raptors Routed in Game 5 Loss to Celtics

OG Anunoby and the Toronto expended every last big of energy they had to get back into their series with the Boston Celtics, and they paid the price for that in Game 5 on Monday night.

The Raptors didn't have much energy in the first quarter, and were down by 16 points almost immediately. They were down by 28 in the second quarter and got routed 111-89 as Boston took a 3-2 series.

"I think the energy level of our guys, we kinda just weren’t with it tonight," Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. "They looked faster, stronger and hungrier than we did."

In the first nine minutes of the game, former Hoosier Anunoby had five points on a three-pointer and a layup — and all of his teammates had none.

After losing the first two games, Toronto played their key players heavy minutes to get back into the series. All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and Anunoby playing over 45 minutes in Game 3 and the Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam trio playing nearly 44 minutes each in Game 4.

They were tired Monday, and it showed.

"They were quicker to the ball, they were playing with more force and pace, and as a result you saw the start that they were able to get out to," VanVleet said.

That lack of energy was clear right from the start for Toronto. The Raptors opened the game shooting 1-for-10 from the field. It wasn't until the 3:06 mark of the first quarter that someone other than Anunoby scored a bucket. And while missed 3-pointers certainly cost Toronto early, it was the 1-for-7 start in the restricted zone that really showed just how out of sync the Raptors were offensively.

"It really felt like we were sitting out there wide open," Nurse said. "I thought that they were open as well, but I thought, we were flying at them, challenging them not unlike we would."

Now Boston can close out the series on Wednesday night, and send the defending champions home.

“You can’t go through the playoffs without some heartbreak,” Stevens said. “You can’t go through the playoffs without some bad things happening.”

Anunoby played 27 minutes in the rout, scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Boston rookie Romeo Langford played the final three minutes for the Celtics. He missed his only shot, a three-pointer, and had one assist.

Monday's Other NBA Game

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver Nuggets 107: Paul George scored 32 points and spurred a big fourth-quarter rally to help the Clippers take a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets. Former Hoosier Noah Vonleh did not dress for Denver.

Tuesday's NBA Games