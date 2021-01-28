Trayce Jackson-Davis Named One of 10 Finalists for Karl Malone Award

Jackson-Davis is the only Big Ten player on the list.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Nov. 5, Trayce Jackson-Davis was placed on the 2021 Karl Malone watch list.

Now, 16 games into the season, Jackson-Davis has been named one of 10 finalist for the award. He is the only Big Ten player to make the list.

The winner will be announced April 9, and voting for the award will begin on Friday, Jan. 29.

Below is the full press release:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Indiana University sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is among 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the top collegiate power forward in the country by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 53.6% from the field and is 4th in the country in free throws made (96) and leads the nation in free throws attempted (142).

Overall in the Big Ten, he ranks 4th in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is 3rd in blocked shots. In league games only, he is 4th in scoring (19.4), rebounding (8.8) and blocked shots (1.6) and is 6th in field goal percentage (53.3).

Twice he has been named Big Ten Player of the Week. He scored a career-high 31 points against Stanford in the Maui Invitational and his most impressive performance came in a 25-point, 17 board effort at Florida State. He has five double-doubles this season.

In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Karl Malone Award will be presented April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women's Starting Five. College basketball fans can support their favorite players by participating in Fan Voting presented by Dell.

For more information on the 2021 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, January 29 on HoophallAwards.com.

2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates:

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Trendon Watford, LSU

Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

Greg Brown, Texas

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

