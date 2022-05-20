Trayce Jackson-Davis Returns to Indiana for Fourth Season

Trayce Jackson-Davis has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to Indiana for his fourth season. With this news, Indiana now has a full roster that includes four returning starters and a top-10 recruiting class.

"I'm back."

It was a simple message from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who announced on Friday that he will return to Indiana for his fourth season.

This news comes a day after reports that Jackson-Davis was unable to compete in any scrimmages, physical tests or interviews at the NBA Draft Combine because of a positive COVID-19 test. It's possible Jackson-Davis would have returned to Indiana even if he was able to compete at the combine, but his absence seems to have sealed the deal.

Jackson-Davis was a second-team All-Big Ten player for the Hoosiers last year, averaging 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. With the departure of the entire 2021-2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, Jackson-Davis will be a leading candidate for Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers are now surely a preseason top-25 team and should be in the mix for Indiana's first Big Ten regular season championship since 2016.

The big question for Jackson-Davis in his senior season is whether or not he can expand his game outside of the paint. The main knock on his NBA Draft stock was his lack of an outside shot, which is something to keep an eye on for the upcoming season.

With the return of Jackson-Davis, Indiana's roster is now complete with 13 scholarship players: Xavier Johnson, Tamar Bates, Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Jalen Hood-Schifino, C.J. Gunn, Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo, Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks, Logan Duncomb, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Mike Woodson's year-two roster includes four returning starters, plus the No. 8 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Woodson appears to have plenty of depth to work with, creating competition for minutes at just about every position.

Jackson-Davis has been an individual standout in all three seasons as a Hoosier, but the challenge for him now is to lead a team to success in the Big Ten and on a national stage in the NCAA Tournament. Indiana is 53-41 overall with a 25-34 record in the Big Ten in Jackson-Davis' three seasons, but has a chance for a special season with the return of its star big man.

USA Today Network USA Today USA Today USA Today Network USA Today IU Athletics USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today USA Today Network

Stories related to Indiana basketball: