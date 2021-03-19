Updated Betting Odds on Next Indiana Head Coach
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Archie Miller was fired on Monday, rumors have swirled over the last four days about who the next coach will be at Indiana.
From Brad Stevens to Chris Beard to Scott Drew, Hoosier fans are dying to know who will lead the program next season.
BetOnline recently released the most recent odds on who could be the next Indiana head coach on Friday afternoon.
Here are the current odds for Indiana’s next head coach, according to BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag):
Chris Beard 2/1
Scott Drew 3/1
John Beilein 4/1
Dana Altman 11/2
Thad Matta 13/2
Dane Fife 7/1
Brad Stevens 25/1
Calbert Cheaney 25/1
Billy Donovan 33/1
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said Monday he is not hiring a search committee to find a new coach. Per a department source, there is no announcement expected today or this weekend related to Indiana's ongoing coaching search. Dolson "is very deliberate and taking his time."
Related Stories on Indiana Basketball:
- ARCHIE MILLER FIRED: Indiana fires Archie Miller on Monday after four subpar seasons at the helm of the Hoosiers program. CLICK HERE
- SCOTT DOLSON VIDEO: Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson met with the media Monday and explained why he fired Archie Miller, how tough the decision way, and his vision for the future. Watch all 26 minutes here. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson didn't let that big buyout get in the way of making the right decision for the basketball program. CLICK HERE
- CHRIS BEARD TALKS BOB KNIGHT: Texas Tech is in Bloomington for the NCAA Tournament and Chris Beard talked about what it means to be there. He was an assistant for Knight at Tech. CLICK HERE