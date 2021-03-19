HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Updated Betting Odds on Next Indiana Head Coach

Chris Beard takes the lead as the odds on favorite to become the next Indiana head basketball coach.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Archie Miller was fired on Monday, rumors have swirled over the last four days about who the next coach will be at Indiana.

From Brad Stevens to Chris Beard to Scott Drew, Hoosier fans are dying to know who will lead the program next season.

BetOnline recently released the most recent odds on who could be the next Indiana head coach on Friday afternoon.

Here are the current odds for Indiana’s next head coach, according to BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag):

Chris Beard 2/1
Scott Drew 3/1
John Beilein 4/1
Dana Altman 11/2
Thad Matta 13/2
Dane Fife 7/1
Brad Stevens 25/1
Calbert Cheaney 25/1
Billy Donovan 33/1

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said Monday he is not hiring a search committee to find a new coach. Per a department source, there is no announcement expected today or this weekend related to Indiana's ongoing coaching search. Dolson "is very deliberate and taking his time."

