UT Martin Grad Transfer Parker Stewart Includes Indiana Basketball in Final Four

Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists per game last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Some good recruiting news for Indiana on Saturday afternoon as a grad transfer has some interest in the Hoosiers.

UT Martin grad transfer Parker Stewart included Indiana in his final four schools, which also includes Memphis, Kansas State and Arkansas.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein appears to have been the first to report Indiana’s interest in Stewart on Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart transferred to UT Martin from Pittsburgh to play for his father, who had been the head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016.

Stewart, who is 6-foot-5, earned second-team All-Ohio Valley honors in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

In a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Stewart has not decided whether he would like to enroll somewhere and play in January, or wait until the 2020-21 season.

There is no timetable for when Stewart is going to cut down his final four schools or make a decision.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories: