HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

UT Martin Grad Transfer Parker Stewart Includes Indiana Basketball in Final Four

Stewart averaged 19.2 points and 3.8 assists per game last season.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Some good recruiting news for Indiana on Saturday afternoon as a grad transfer has some interest in the Hoosiers.

UT Martin grad transfer Parker Stewart included Indiana in his final four schools, which also includes Memphis, Kansas State and Arkansas.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein appears to have been the first to report Indiana’s interest in Stewart on Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart transferred to UT Martin from Pittsburgh to play for his father, who had been the head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016.

Stewart, who is 6-foot-5, earned second-team All-Ohio Valley honors in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

In a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Stewart has not decided whether he would like to enroll somewhere and play in January, or wait until the 2020-21 season.

There is no timetable for when Stewart is going to cut down his final four schools or make a decision.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories:

  • HOW A JANUARY ARRIVAL COULD WORK FOR AMINU MOHAMMED: Aminu Mohammed has showed interest of enrolling early, here's how it can happen. CLICK HERE
  • LOGAN DUNCOMB SIGNS NLI: Indiana's lone commit for the class of 2021 so far signed his national letter of intent. CLICK HERE
  • LOOKING AT INDIANA TOP PRIORITIES FOR 2021 CLASS: Aminu Mohammed and Mason Miller are some of Indiana's top targets left for the class of 2021. CLICK HERE

EogZs2JXYAUMren
Basketball

UT Martin Grad Transfer Parker Stewart Includes Indiana Basketball in Final Four

Eof2LT9XcAUnEMq
Football

LIVE BLOG: No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

IllinoisBrandonPeters
Football

How to Watch Indiana's Game at Wisconsin on Saturday

IndianaJackTuttlePurdue
Football

GameDay Prediction: Is the Mountain Too High to Climb for Indiana at Wisconsin?

Screen Shot 2020-12-05 at 6.44.52 AM
Football

Big Ten Daily (Dec. 5): Justin Fields Travels With Ohio State to Michigan State

Banners
Basketball

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Evaluating Indiana's Performance at Maui Invitational

USATSI_15220366
Football

No. 10 Indiana Set For Top-25 Road Matchup at No. 18 Wisconsin

2020-12-04
Football

Development of D.K. Bonhomme Critical to Indiana's Defense This Season

Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 2.18.45 PM
Basketball

Iconic Indiana Basketball Posters Now Available