GameDay VIDEO: Huge Road Trip to Ohio State for Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio. — Indiana would love to add an impressive road win to its NCAA Tournament resume, and it gets an excellent chance to do that on Saturday when it takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes, once on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in early December, have lost six of their last eight games, including a defeat in Bloomington to the Hoosiers on Jan. 7

I brought in my counterpart in Columbus, Sports Illustrated's Bruce Hooley, to break down the Buckeyes in this video. Please check it out.

I asked Bruce three questions about the Buckeyes. Here's a quick snippet of what's in the video:

What's going on with Ohio State during this slump, where the Buckeyes have lost six of eight? "I'm not sure they are in a slump. Maybe it more of just who they are.'' What does the loss of DJ Carton mean on the court to the Buckeyes? "They lose their most electric player. He's a guy who can get his own. It's a big loss for Ohio State.'' Is Ohio State concerned about seeing a potential NCAA Tournament berth starting to slip away? "You just have to defend the home court. When you lose at home, it really hurts the resume.''

Here are the particulars on the game