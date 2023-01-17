Yarden Garzon Selected as Big Ten Freshman of the Week Again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Announced on Tuesday, Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Yarden Garzon has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week plus the USWBA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, the first Hoosier to receive this honor.

Indiana's Yarden Garzon (12) grabs a loose ball during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is already her second Big Ten honor and her first national honor of her career. In the Hoosiers' pair of wins over Maryland and Wisconsin this week, Garzon averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists shooting 73.3 percent from the floor and an impressive 70 percent from beyond the arc.

In Thursday's win over Maryland, the Ra’anana, Israel native went 4-for-6 finishing with 11 points, hitting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed six boards and two assists versus the Terps.

The win over Wisconsin on Sunday was extra special for Garzon as both her mother and sister were present to cheer her on. Due to them living halfway across the world, Garzon said they hadn't seen her play since this summer.

Indiana head coach Teri Moren said Garzon just lit up when she saw her family. She also lit up the court as she scored 19 points and tallied eight rebounds and seven assists in the 93-56 win over the Badgers.

Indiana's Yarden Garzon (12) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Garzon is known for her accuracy beyond the arc and connected on 4-of-5 of her triples and also went 77.8 percent from the floor.

In a post game press conference, Garzon was asked why she thought she did so well to which she responded, "my mom is here."

Moren joked if Garzon keeps having games like this, they'll never let her go home. Up next, the Hoosiers will travel to Illinois to face the No. 21-ranked Fighting Illini at 8 p.m. ET. on Wednesday.

