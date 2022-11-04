WATCH: Xavier Johnson Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Give-and-Go Slam Dunk

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Good luck stopping this duo in transition.

Indiana's preseason Big Ten Player of the Year Trayce Jackson-Davis led the fast break down the middle of the court before dishing the ball to point guard Xavier Johnson on the left wing. Johnson tipped it right back to Jackson-Davis, who slammed home a thunderous dunk.

The give-and-go dunk extended Indiana's lead to 41-20 with 3:52 left in the first half of its exhibiting game against Saint Francis on Thursday.

At halftime of the exhibition game, Indiana leads Saint Francis 53-24 behind 11 points and seven rebounds from Jackson-Davis, who leads all scorers. Jackson-Davis missed Indiana's first exhibition game against Marian on Saturday with a hand or wrist injury. He's wearing tape around his right hand, but it doesn't appear to be hindering his play on Thursday.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is second on the Hoosiers with 10 points at halftime, including a 2-for-2 night from 3-point range. Johnson and Reneau are next with seven points apiece. Antwaan Cushingberry leads Saint Francis with seven points at the break.

To stay updated on Indiana's matchup with Saint Francis, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew throughout Thursday's game.

Following two exhibition games, Indiana begins the regular season on Monday against Morehead State. This game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and can be seen on BTN-plus.

