Skip to main content

WATCH: Xavier Johnson Hits Second 3-Pointer of First Half Against Jackson State

Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson is off to a strong start from 3-point range against Jackson State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Xavier Johnson has the hot hand on Friday.

Nearly midway through the first half of Indiana's matchup with Jackson State, Johnson caught the ball on the right wing and let it fly. This shot gave Indiana a 17-10 lead and was Johnson's second 3-pointer of the game.

In the first 10 minutes, Johnson has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Jackson State at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next up for the Hoosiers is perhaps their most highly-anticipated game of the 2022-23 regular season. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the nation's No. 1 team, come to Assembly Hall for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

North Carolina is off to a 5-0 start, but hasn't looked quite like the team that reached the National Championship last year. Most recently, the Tar Heels went back and forth with Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational, emerging with an 89-81 win. North Carolina also struggled to a 72-66 win at home against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 15. But with four starters from last year's team, plus Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the Tar Heels will surely be a major challenge for the Hoosiers. 

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Race Thompson
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Race Thompson Spins Around Defense For Dunk Against Jackson State

By Jack Ankony
C0A8C3F9-04AF-4035-B414-E750678C6661
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Jackson State in Real Time

By Tom Brew
AA883B98-4BD1-45A8-AC62-2328D062A6A7
Play
Basketball

Opening Line: Favored Indiana Takes on Jackson State Friday on Short Rest

By Tom Brew
Tamar Bates
Play
Basketball

How to Watch No. 11 Indiana Basketball Against Jackson State

By Jack Ankony
IndianaMikeWoodsonLittleRock
Play
Basketball

Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win over Little Rock

By Tom Brew
IndianaRaceThompsonLittleRock
Play
Basketball

Indiana's 'Other' Big Men Sparkle With Jackson-Davis Out In Win Over Little Rock

By Tom Brew
IndianaGenericArmsLocked
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Little Rock in Real Time

By Tom Brew
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Play
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino No-Look Pass to CJ Gunn for Smooth Layup

By Jack Ankony