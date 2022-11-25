WATCH: Xavier Johnson Hits Second 3-Pointer of First Half Against Jackson State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Xavier Johnson has the hot hand on Friday.

Nearly midway through the first half of Indiana's matchup with Jackson State, Johnson caught the ball on the right wing and let it fly. This shot gave Indiana a 17-10 lead and was Johnson's second 3-pointer of the game.

In the first 10 minutes, Johnson has 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Jackson State at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for the Hoosiers is perhaps their most highly-anticipated game of the 2022-23 regular season. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the nation's No. 1 team, come to Assembly Hall for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

North Carolina is off to a 5-0 start, but hasn't looked quite like the team that reached the National Championship last year. Most recently, the Tar Heels went back and forth with Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational, emerging with an 89-81 win. North Carolina also struggled to a 72-66 win at home against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 15. But with four starters from last year's team, plus Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the Tar Heels will surely be a major challenge for the Hoosiers.