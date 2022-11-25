LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Jackson State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is back in action on Friday afternoon, taking on Jackson State in the final game of the Hoosier Classic. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time straight from press row, with news and views, plus highlights and opinion.

We'll post the latest news right at the top, so just keep refreshing. It starts at 12:30 p.m. ET. Here's all the info on how to watch: CLICK HERE Enjoy the game!

1:45 p.m. — We're at the second media timeout and Indiana leads 61-36.

1:35 p.m. — Xavier Johnson is having himself a game. He's hit two more threes to start the second half, and has 16 on the day now. We're at our first media timeout of the second half, and Indiana leads by 26 at 59-33. Much better performance from the starters.

1:25 p;.m. — Halftime stats of note. Hoosiers 50 percent from the floor, 35.7 percent from three (5-for-14) and a solid 5-for-6 from the line. Jackson State just 3-for-12 from three. No points in the first half for Indiana starters Jalen Hood-Schifino and Miller Kopp. Jalen was 0-for-5, Kopp took just one shot, a three that rimmed out.

1:15 p.m. — I'm not a big fan in plus-minus statistics, but this is interesting. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are minus-5 and minus-4 respectively, while Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo are plus-21 and plus-20. The bench once again providing a big spark.

1:10 p.m. — Indiana calls timeout with 2:00 to go, and leading 41-23. Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp back in the game. They don't do much, but Tamar Bates hits another three with five seconds left, and the Hoosiers go to halftime with a 44-28 lead.

12:55 p.m. — Indiana goes on a 16-3 run to pull ahead 27-13. And now it's up to a 21-point lead thanks to a great run by sophomore guard Tamar Bates. He's got nine points already, tying a season high. IU up 36-15 with 4:48 to go. Trayce and Race back in after the timeout.

12:45 p.m. — After missing their first four three-point attempts, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson hits two straight threes, and the Hoosiers pull ahead 17-10. Timeout with 11:51 to go. He's carrying the Hoosiers so far, with 10 points and a nifty assist to Jordan Geronimo.

12:40 p.m. — Sure seems like every Indiana game starts the same way. Missing perimeter shots and letting Jackson State get some good looks. It's 9-9 at the first timeout, with 15:26 to go.

12:35 p.m. — Just 53 seconds into the game, Jackson State coach Mo Williams calls a timeout. It's only 3-2 Indiana.

12:30 p.m. — Was wondering what the crowd would be like with an early start, but they're into it. Lots of empty seats, but the folks here are making some noise. Indiana. goes off as a 25.5-point favorite at tipoff.

12:25 p.m. — With Trayce Jackson-Davis back, the original Indiana starting lineup is back. He starts with Race Thompson and Miller Kopp and foward, along with guards Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino. No Trey Galloway (knee) or Antthony Leal (ankle) today.

12:15 p.m. — Jackson State is 0-4, but they've been hanging in with foes in four straight road games. Indiana was a 26.5-point favorite Friday morning. Here's the latest on the line, and the point spread history for both teams. CLICK HERE

12:05 p.m. — Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis missed his first game ever at Indiana on Wednesday, but he's dressed and ready to go today.

11:55 a.m — Indiana forward Race Thompson wore a headband after getting a gash in his head Wednesday night. He scored 20 points — just the second time he's done that in his career — and seemed fine. He's ready to go today too, and is still rocking the headband.

