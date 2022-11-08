LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Season Opener With Morehead State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — What's the opposite of ''One Shining Moment?''

That's the song we always here at the end of the college basketball season, but what about Monday night, when a NEW college basketball season begins? For Indiana, that means a home game with Morehead State out of the Ohio Valley Conference. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET live from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Blare the music, it's time to party.

Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated on the game in real time, with news and views right from press row at center court. We'll also throw in a few highlights and opinion as well. It's a fun way to follow the game.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, the most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing and we'll give you all the news you need.

Enjoy the game!

7:30 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo scores to give Indiana the lead at 23-21, and then the Hoosiers call timeout. After Malik Reneau misses two free throws, the Hoosiers get an offensive rebound from Trey Galloway. Geronimo scores again and its 25-21.

7:25 p.m. — A rare four-point play for Morehead State as Mark Freeman hits a three-pointer and was fouled by Xavier Johnson. X complained that Freeman kicked his leg out to create the contact. Tied at 21-21.

7:20 p.m. — Trey Galloway and Jordan Geronimo are in the game now, too. Jalen Hood-Schifino the only starter still on the floor. Bates scores off a nice pass from Malik Reneau, and the Hoosiers go back ahead 18-17. He scores again with a three off the backboard as the shot clock was winding down.

7:15 p.m. — Morehead State is competing well on the offensive end. They've scored on three straight possessions to grab a 17-16. Nine of their 14 shots so far are from three, and they've made three of them. Indiana defense needs to pick it up a notch.

7:10 p.m. — First subs for Indiana at the 12:41 mark. Freshman Malik Reneau and sophomore guard Tamar Bates are in for Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.

7:05 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Indiana leads 12-6 with 15:06 to go. Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis having their way inside against undersized Morehead State. Thompson has six quick points on a dunk and two layups. Jackson-Davis has four.

7 p.m. — Indiana gets on the board first with a nice move from Xavier Johnson to get to the basket. That's got to be a nice confidence booster after struggling a bit offensively in the two exhibition games.

6:50 p.m. — Everybody dressed and ready to go for Indiana. That's good considering two guys missed each of the first two exhibitions games.

6:40 p.m. — Indiana's starting lineup is no surprise. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino on the perimeter.

6:30 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis is No. 15 on Indiana's all-time scoring list with 1,588 points, and he's ready to start passing more people on Monday. Next up are Hoosier greats Greg Graham and Scott May, who are about to get passed, and probably pretty early. Here's the list of everyone who's scored 1,000 points or more in IU history. There are 54 names on the prestigious list. CLICK HERE

6:20 p.m. ET — The point spread on this game has been shooting up all afternoon. It opened at 21.5 points, but now is at 24.5 points, according to Fanduel.com. I wrote a story this morning about Indiana's success against the point spread last year, especially in games like this with big lines. Morehead really struggled, too. Here's the full gambling breakdown on both of them. CLICK HERE

6:10 p.m. ET — Remember last year's season opener against Eastern Michigan? It was Mike Woodson's first game as the head coach at Indiana, and the Hoosiers nearly blew all of a 21-point lead in the second half before winning 68-62, Here's the story, if you want to refresh your memory. CLICK HERE

