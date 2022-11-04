WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Alley-Oop

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Indiana basketball's exhibition game versus Saint Francis on Thursday, freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino played alongside veteran forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in this alley-oop play.

Once again, Hood-Schifino beat every Cougars defender up the floor and made a one-handed pass to Jackson-Davis, whose timing was perfect for a one-handed alley-oop.

With less than seven minutes to play, Jackson-Davis tallies 19 points followed by Hood-Schifino's 15 and freshman Malik Reneau's 13.

After the first exhibition game win versus Marian on Oct. 29, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said Hood-Schifino earned his start, and it looks like he's trying to lock that in ahead of the regular season.

Take a look at the full replay embedded in the tweet below:

Up next, the Hoosiers will officially begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 7 inside the Hall.

The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday, Nov. 10 at home before heading to Cincinnati Ohio to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 versus Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game versus Nebraska on Dec. 7.

The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

