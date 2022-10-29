BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Malik Reneau has been impressive in his Indiana debut.

Late in the first half of Indiana's exhibition game against Marian, Reneau caught a drop-off pass from Race Thompson on the right block and slammed it home.

At halftime, Reneau is second on the team with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and he leads Indiana with seven rebounds. Thompson leads the Hoosiers with 13 points, connecting on 3-of-3 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers lead Marian 42-21 at the half.

Reneau arrived at Indiana this offseason as a five-star recruit from Montverde Academy, where he won back-to-back GEICO National Championships. He was teammates with fellow five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino, who has eight points, three rebounds and three assists on 4-for-5 shooting for Indiana at halftime.

Reneau is displaying impressive versatility as a 6-foot-9, 233-pound freshman. He's not afraid to grab the rebound and bring the ball up the court, and he's been a force in the paint on offense and defense. With Trayce Jackson-Davis on the bench with a hand/wrist injury, Reneau was featured in Indiana's starting lineup alongside Hood-Schifino, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Thompson.

Next up for Indiana is an exhibition game against Saint Francis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Ind., defeated Michigan-Dearborn 94-81 in its season opener on Thursday. Indiana opens the regular season at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET against Morehead State. Both games can be seen on BTN-plus.

Related stories on Indiana basketball: