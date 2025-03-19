What Can Indiana Fans Expect From A Darian DeVries-Coached Team?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana hired West Virginia coach Darian DeVries as their 31st coach in program history on Tuesday.
By now, you know that. You may also know that DeVries has a 169-68 record as head coach with stops at Drake and West Virginia.
So how does DeVries go about his business in terms of his coaching style? Hoosiers On SI took a look at the hallmarks of DeVries’ teams.
His Offenses Are Low Tempo, But Efficient
If you’re expecting a return of the Hurryin’ Hoosiers? Forget it.
DeVries’ offenses work at a deliberate pace. According to Kenpom.com, only one of DeVries’ teams – his first one at Drake in the 2018-19 season - ranked in the top 100 in adjusted tempo.
Most of the time, DeVries-coached teams are in the middle of the pack in tempo, leaning toward the lower end of the scale. In his one season at West Virginia, he had his lowest-tempo team, ranked 329th nationally at just 64.2 possessions.
Naturally, that means possessions tend to be long. West Virginia ranked 310th nationally in average possession time at 18.8 seconds. DeVries has never had a team rank higher than 168th nationally in possession time.
What DeVries’ teams do with the time is what matters. His teams avoid turnovers and have ranked in the top half of Division I in turnover avoidance, peaking with a ranking of 13 in his final season at Drake in 2024.
DeVries’ teams rank low in 3-point rate, partly due to fewer possessions. But they get a lot from when they do shoot. West Virginia ranked 38th nationally in 3-point distribution from 3-pointers in 2025.
What DeVries’ teams don’t do is get to the free throw line. Only twice in DeVries’ career has he had a team ranked 200th or better in free-throw rate. His West Virginia team was near the bottom of Division I with a free throw rate of 25.6 in 2025.
What has DeVries himself said? He delved into his offensive philosophy on the Guys Before The Game Podcast in 2024.
“We run a lot of set plays, just like everyone else does, but we also rely on our guys making decisions, plays and reads on their own," DeVries said. "To do that, you've got to have a good understanding of how the game is played and what gives us the best advantage at both ends of the floor.”
“We teach concepts and what they are looking for, but when they are out there, I want them to trust themselves and play fast," DeVries added.
His Teams Defend
Throughout DeVries’ coaching career, his teams have never ranked below 155th in defensive efficiency. At West Virginia, the Mountaineers ranked 15th in adjusted defense in 2025.
His teams are particularly good at running teams off the 3-point line. West Virginia ranked ninth nationally in 3-point defense at 29.7%, and four of his teams have ranked in the top 50 in 3-point defense.
DeVries’ teams tend to force their opponent to play at their tempo. DeVries-coached teams have never allowed its opponents to average less than 17.4 seconds per possession.
How do DeVries’ teams go about it? He released a video called “Building The Pack Line Defense From The Ground Up” which suggests what style DeVries likes to use.
DeVries teams don’t force the issue. They have never been rated consistently high in steals or blocks. What they do is guard hard.
“When we’re hooked up, we’re creating turnovers, getting hands on balls and beating people to loose balls, getting deflections and grabbing rebounds,” DeVries said on a January postgame radio interview.
His Teams Are Tough And Play With Confidence
DeVries’ teams tend to be tough. At Drake, he had physical players like Nick McGlynn, Liam Robbins, Tremell Murphy, Darnell Brodie and ShanQuan Hemphill bossing the glass and being physical on the defensive end. At West Virginia, Amani Hansberry filled that role.
His guards are an important part of the glass attack. His son, Tucker DeVries, has averaged 5.6 rebounds in his career, despite playing as a wing. Four West Virginia guards – Javon Small, Sencire Harris, Toby Okani and DeVries - all averaged at least four rebounds per game.
One intangible that DeVries’ teams have is a confidence that borders on brashness. His teams don’t deviate from the plan because they trust the plan, and in turn, they trust themselves.
How does this help? DeVries teams win close games. He’s never had a season where he was below .500 in games decided by a possession or less. DeVries’ career record in games decided by a one-possession margin is 25-9.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DEVRIES HIRED AS INDIANA COACH: Indiana made it official on Tuesday. West Virginia coach Darian DeVries will be Indiana's new men's basketball coach. CLICK HERE.
- TUCKER DEVRIES: With Darian DeVries' arrival as Indiana coach, his talented son Tucker might also be a Hoosier, but how does DeVries build his teams generally? CLICK HERE.
- TODD'S TAKE: Darian DeVries has become a hot name in the Indiana men’s basketball coach search. He may not be familiar to Hoosiers fans, but take it from someone who saw his teams at Drake. He can coach. He can win. CLICK HERE
- DEVRIES DEMONSTRATED QUICK TURNAROUNDS: A look at Darian DeVries, part of Hoosiers On SI's series on Indiana coaching candidates. CLICK HERE.