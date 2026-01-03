How To Watch Indiana vs Washington Basketball

Indiana had its longest midseason break of the season leading up to Sunday's home game against Washington. The Hoosiers defeated Siena 81-60 all the way back on Dec. 22 in Bloomington, giving them nearly two weeks to rest, practice and fine-tune their skills before Big Ten play ramps up again.

Darian DeVries, in his first season as Indiana's head coach, is looking to pick up some resume-boosting wins as the calendar turns to 2026. The Hoosiers stumbled in their two biggest nonconference games against Kentucky and Louisville, and wins over Marquette (5-9) and Kansas State (9-4) haven't aged particularly well.

Indiana enters the new year ranked No. 33 in the NET, though seven of its 10 wins have come against Quad 4 opponents and none are against Quad 1 foes. That adds to the importance of getting off to a strong start in 2026, where it's Big Ten play the rest of the way.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates against the Siena Saints at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Washington

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Washington Huskies (9-4, 1-1 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game When: Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network TV announcers: Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst)

Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana defeated Chicago State 78-58 on Dec. 20, and then defeated Siena 81-60 on Dec. 22. Washington defeated San Diego 86-56 on Dec. 22, and then defeated Utah 74-65 on Dec. 29.

Indiana defeated Chicago State 78-58 on Dec. 20, and then defeated Siena 81-60 on Dec. 22. Washington defeated San Diego 86-56 on Dec. 22, and then defeated Utah 74-65 on Dec. 29. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Washington went 13-18 overall and finished last in the Big Ten with a 4-16 conference record.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Washington went 13-18 overall and finished last in the Big Ten with a 4-16 conference record. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 4-1. In Washington's first year in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers won last year's matchup 78-62 on March 1, 2025 in Seattle, Wash., thanks to 22 points from Malik Reneau and 18 points from Luke Goode. Indiana won the previous matchup 102-84 on Nov. 21, 2013 in New York. Washington's only win over Indiana came in 1966 in Portland, Ore.

Meet the coaches

Washington Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle motions to his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Danny Sprinkle, Washington: Sprinkle, 49, is 22-22 overall and 5-17 in Big Ten play in the midst of his second season with the Huskies. In its first season under Sprinkle, Washington finished last in the Big Ten. Sprinkle previously coached Utah State to a 28-7 record in 2023-24, including Mountain West Conference title and an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 appearance. His first head coaching opportunity came at Montana State, where he went 81-43 from 2019-23 with two NCAA Tournament appearances. Sprinkle also has assistant coaching experience at Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Northridge and Montana State.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19 ppg, 2.8 apg, 42.9 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 16.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 35.7 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.9 ppg, 4.4 apg, 25.0 3pt FG%

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) looks to pass against Utah at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Washington

F Hannes Steinbach: 18.1 ppg, 12 rpg, 58.6 FG%

G Wesley Yates III: 14.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 33.8 3pt FG%

G Desmond Claude: 14.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 43.9 FG%

